Police Blotter: Man Finds Cigarette Butts On His Deck; State Farm Customer's Debit Card Used To Pay For GEICO Insurance

A man on Heritage Landing Drive told police the day before around 10 a.m. he discovered three cigarette butts on his outside deck. He is concerned someone may have been on his deck sometime the night before. He said sometimes the yard workers throw their cigarette butts on the ground, but they would have to throw them a long distance to get them on the deck, so he's not sure where they came from. He is worried this could be related to some other case as well. He wanted a report for documentation.



* * *



A disorderly customer was reported at Boost Mobile, 3514 Rossville Blvd. An employee said he attempted to activate a phone for the customer, that she had brought in, and the device was found to still be locked by another service provider. He said he informed her that she could not use that device for her service and she demanded her money back. He informed her that the charges were not refundable by company policy and she became irate. By the time police arrived, they had worked out a solution for her to get another device to use for the service. The employee asked that a report be written and police provided him with a complaint number.

* * *

A woman on W. 46th Street told police she found 25 9mm live rounds in her back yard. The ammo was inside of a small box and it was collected and turned in to Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

At approximately 3:12 p.m., police got out at 652 E. 10th St. to remove homeless persons camping in the parking lot. While there, police found a live 20 gauge round in the parking lot. Police collected the round and took it to Property to be disposed of.

* * *

A loss prevention associate at the Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., told police that a man and woman fled the store with stolen merchandise. The employee said she watched the two on camera conceal two shirts and one hat. The two failed to pay for the items and passed all points of sale. They appeared to be a white female with blond hair and a white male with brown hair. The two fled the scene in a black Honda sedan with unknown tag.

* * *

A man told police he was driving north on Alton Park Boulevard when the top of his commercial truck struck the railroad overpass. The top of his truck was completely open and gone. The man said that his insurance company did not need a police accident report for the incident, but he just wanted to document the damages to his vehicle. The man had a valid commercial license, registration and insurance for the truck.

* * *

While working as a courtesy officer for Hamilton Pointe Apartments, 6574 E. Brainerd Road, an officer was notified by the leasing office about a vandalism. The officer spoke to a woman who said that at an unknown date and time someone keyed the side of her vehicle. While speaking to the woman, the officer did observe a long scratch all the way down the side of her vehicle that is consistent with a vehicle being keyed. At this time there is no suspect information.

* * *

A man on Graysville Road told police he recently found out that someone has been using his Regions Bank debit card for a couple of weeks to pay car insurance with GEICO. He said the 12 transactions total $694.80. He said he is dealing with GEICO and Regions Bank in an effort to recover his money. He said GEICO said the policy is in his name and they have all of his information. The man told police he has had car insurance with State Farm for quite some time.