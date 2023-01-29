Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH 
2512 FYFFE AVE RED BANK, 374156213 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE 
510 CENTRAL AVE APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA 
2109 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAGLE, TALLEY NMN 
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (ASSAULT
VOP (EVADING ARREST
VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHANCEY, ADAM T 
119 MEADOWVIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CURTIS, JESSE 
371 COUNY ROAD 501 HANCEVILLE, 35077 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK 
2300 E 4TH ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $500
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP 
1112 E.

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, EMILY A 
5025 A BESY MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOWLER, MARK SETH 
9681 MILLER COUNTY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN 
5117 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

HICKEY, KEYLON ROYCE 
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS 
1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111616 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI 
1329 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT UNDER $500
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOHNSON, ERIC D 
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HARASSMENT

KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE 
9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT 
6530 HIDEAWAY RD OOLTEWAH, 373635663 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LONG, KAYLA DENISE 
1514 ANDYS ROAD KNOXVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE 
1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063058 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LUCAS TERCERO, PASCUAL JUAN 
2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S 
6901 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, JASON WALLACE 
8523 BAYRUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRATT, CHADRICK JOVAN 
6819 KNOLLCREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEVES, RILEY ALAN 
3538 VALLEY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

RITTER, JAMES WESLEY 
231 FERNWOOD DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE 
4217 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH 
102 BELL ST APT B SODDY DAISY, 373794900 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SIMEON CARLISLE, SETH ULYSSES 
6046 RELOCATION WAY APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

STREETER, JAMES THOMAS 
4010 HIGHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TATE-THOMAS, ERICA RENEA 
53 STATE STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA

TOMAS REYNOSO, MISAEL HILARIO 
500 N.WILLIOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH 
7644 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163518 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WADE, JARIAN DEJANEE 
314 GARDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALDEN, JOSEPH ONEIL 
2371 HIGHWAY 411 N ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALLER, DEE ANGELO 
1402 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WELCH, HOMER 
2525 YOUNG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE, MARCUS KENDAL 
751 NORTH AVE NW ATLANTA, 30318 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

