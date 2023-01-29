Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH
2512 FYFFE AVE RED BANK, 374156213
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE
510 CENTRAL AVE APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA
2109 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAGLE, TALLEY NMN
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (ASSAULT
VOP (EVADING ARREST
VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHANCEY, ADAM T
119 MEADOWVIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CURTIS, JESSE
371 COUNY ROAD 501 HANCEVILLE, 35077
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK
2300 E 4TH ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $500
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
1112 E.
32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, EMILY A
5025 A BESY MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOWLER, MARK SETH
9681 MILLER COUNTY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
5117 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
HICKEY, KEYLON ROYCE
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS
1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111616
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI
1329 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT UNDER $500
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, ERIC D
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HARASSMENT
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE
9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT
6530 HIDEAWAY RD OOLTEWAH, 373635663
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, KAYLA DENISE
1514 ANDYS ROAD KNOXVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE
1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063058
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LUCAS TERCERO, PASCUAL JUAN
2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S
6901 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, JASON WALLACE
8523 BAYRUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRATT, CHADRICK JOVAN
6819 KNOLLCREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REEVES, RILEY ALAN
3538 VALLEY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
RITTER, JAMES WESLEY
231 FERNWOOD DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
4217 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
102 BELL ST APT B SODDY DAISY, 373794900
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SIMEON CARLISLE, SETH ULYSSES
6046 RELOCATION WAY APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
STREETER, JAMES THOMAS
4010 HIGHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TATE-THOMAS, ERICA RENEA
53 STATE STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
TOMAS REYNOSO, MISAEL HILARIO
500 N.WILLIOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
7644 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163518
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WADE, JARIAN DEJANEE
314 GARDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALDEN, JOSEPH ONEIL
2371 HIGHWAY 411 N ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALLER, DEE ANGELO
1402 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WELCH, HOMER
2525 YOUNG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, MARCUS KENDAL
751 NORTH AVE NW ATLANTA, 30318
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CAGLE, TALLEY NMN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VOP (ASSAULT
- VOP (EVADING ARREST
- VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|CHANCEY, ADAM T
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CURTIS, JESSE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DIXON, EZRA SETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|EVANS, THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|FOSTER, EMILY A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOWLER, MARK SETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT UNDER $500
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOHNSON, ERIC D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/27/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- EVADING ARREST
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- HARASSMENT
|
|KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/24/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, JASON WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MUNGER, ROBERT DILLION
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|REEVES, RILEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RITTER, JAMES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|TOMAS REYNOSO, MISAEL HILARIO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WADE, JARIAN DEJANEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/06/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALDEN, JOSEPH ONEIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WELCH, HOMER
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 05/02/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, MARCUS KENDAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|