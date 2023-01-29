Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH

2512 FYFFE AVE RED BANK, 374156213

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE

510 CENTRAL AVE APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA

2109 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAGLE, TALLEY NMN

9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VOP (ASSAULT

VOP (EVADING ARREST

VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CHANCEY, ADAM T

119 MEADOWVIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CURTIS, JESSE

371 COUNY ROAD 501 HANCEVILLE, 35077

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK

2300 E 4TH ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER $500

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

1112 E.

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FOSTER, EMILY A5025 A BESY MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FOWLER, MARK SETH9681 MILLER COUNTY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN5117 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDHICKEY, KEYLON ROYCE13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111616Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI1329 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT UNDER $500TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJOHNSON, ERIC D3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDEVADING ARRESTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEHARASSMENTKELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT6530 HIDEAWAY RD OOLTEWAH, 373635663Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLONG, KAYLA DENISE1514 ANDYS ROAD KNOXVILLE,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF METH FOR RESALELOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063058Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLUCAS TERCERO, PASCUAL JUAN2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S6901 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, JASON WALLACE8523 BAYRUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPRATT, CHADRICK JOVAN6819 KNOLLCREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REEVES, RILEY ALAN3538 VALLEY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTRITTER, JAMES WESLEY231 FERNWOOD DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE4217 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH102 BELL ST APT B SODDY DAISY, 373794900Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSIMEON CARLISLE, SETH ULYSSES6046 RELOCATION WAY APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)STREETER, JAMES THOMAS4010 HIGHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTATE-THOMAS, ERICA RENEA53 STATE STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTATOMAS REYNOSO, MISAEL HILARIO500 N.WILLIOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTORREY, CHARLES ISIAH7644 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163518Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWADE, JARIAN DEJANEE314 GARDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYWALDEN, JOSEPH ONEIL2371 HIGHWAY 411 N ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedalePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWALLER, DEE ANGELO1402 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWELCH, HOMER2525 YOUNG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, MARCUS KENDAL751 NORTH AVE NW ATLANTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CAGLE, TALLEY NMN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/01/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VOP (ASSAULT

VOP (EVADING ARREST

VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CHANCEY, ADAM T

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CURTIS, JESSE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/07/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIXON, EZRA SETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EVANS, THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) FOSTER, EMILY A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOWLER, MARK SETH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/22/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT UNDER $500

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOHNSON, ERIC D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/27/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HARASSMENT KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/24/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, JASON WALLACE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE