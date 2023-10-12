State Senator Colton Moore Urges House Republicans Not To Support Scalise For Speaker

State Senator Colton Moore said he was urging all Georgia representatives in Congress to oppose the nomination of Rep. Steve Scalise for House Speaker.
He praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "for taking a courageous stand against the Washington establishment."
The state senator from Dade County said,
“I want to personally thank Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Republicans in Congress who have pledged to not support Steve Scalise for Speaker of the House.
"Scalise is Kevin McCarthy’s number two in Washington, and Republicans didn’t vacate the Speaker to elect a McCarthy 2.0. The next Speaker should be someone who is prepared to do whatever it takes to release all the January 6th footage, build the wall to secure the southern border, halt the Fed from printing money which causes run-away inflation, and defund the radicalized acronym agencies that are politically targeting conservatives.
"McCarthy failed the Republican Party and the American people. Republicans have the opportunity to elect a Speaker that will take action and fight back, and Scalise is not that candidate.
"It’s time to drain the swamp."
