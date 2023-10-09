Kelly Administration Beefing Up Security At Site Of Chris Wright Murder; Forming Public Safety Commission

The Kelly administration says it is will beef up police presence and patrols both downtown generally and around Patten Towers specifically - the location where businessman Chris Wright was murdered on Sept. 29

Officials also plan expanded community integration with the CPD’s Real Time Intelligence Center with a specific focus on enhancing video coverage for downtown businesses.

The Kelly Administration plans to meet with the owner of Patten Towers this week "to discuss a private security framework to supplement CPD’s efforts, designed to protect the general public as well as the population of disabled and senior residents who require tailored protection against criminal elements."

Mayor Tim Kelly said he was convening a Public Safety Commission "to answer the question: What criminal justice changes are necessary to keep violent, repeat offenders off Chattanooga’s streets?"

The panel of federal, state, and local criminal justice and policy experts will develop a set of recommendations to solve this problem, it was stated.

Mayor Kelly and the Chattanooga Police Department said they were highlighting a series of public safety initiatives ahead of National Night Out, a campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to enhance relationships between residents and law enforcement, and to make neighborhoods safer places to live.

Mayor Kelly said on Monday, "As cities across the country grapple with the scourge of violent crime, and less than two weeks removed from the murder of Chris Wright in Chattanooga’s city center, work is already underway to fight back as a community.

“Every Chattanoogan deserves to feel safe: at home, at work, downtown, on the street, in our parks, at events, and throughout the community. That starts with law enforcement – and CPD remains committed to proactive policing and enforcement strategies that seek out bad actors and that focus on those committing a majority of the crime in the areas where that crime is occurring.”

He also said, “The murder on Market Street and the spate of non-deadly shootings across town are sobering and sad reminders that society is increasingly violent. As law enforcement strives for excellence in combating crime, we all play a part in taking a stand against it - in our neighborhoods and through our community involvement.

“There aren’t easy answers or one single initiative to solve violent crime, and our approach will continue to be multi-faceted, holistic, and comprehensive.”