Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 10
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2023
Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wilson Road At Rossville On Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Lookout Mountain Fire That Has Burned 1,400 Acres And Threatened Homes Ruled Arson; Reward Offered
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Garage In Lookout Valley Destroyed By Fire Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Essential Housing Asset Management Buys 2 Large Groups Of Homes In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Man, 36, Suffers Traumatic Injury While Making A Jump On Waldens Ridge Mountain Bike Trail
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wilson Road At Rossville On Saturday
  • 11/6/2023

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Wilson Road at Rossville on Saturday afternoon. The victim was identified as Carrol Monroe Brown, 47, of Chattanooga. The Georgia State Patrol ... more

Lookout Mountain Fire That Has Burned 1,400 Acres And Threatened Homes Ruled Arson; Reward Offered
  • 11/6/2023

A woods fire centered around High Point on Lookout Mountain that has burned 1,400 acres and threatened some homes has been ruled arson. Georgia Forestry officials said Monday, "A reward is ... more

Garage In Lookout Valley Destroyed By Fire Monday Morning
  • 11/6/2023

An off-duty Chattanooga firefighter took action Monday morning when he spotted a fire in Lookout Valley. Senior Firefighter Mark Coffman was returning home from a 24-hour shift when he saw ... more

Police Blotter: Husband Mad Wife Breaks Window To Get Into Their House; Group Steals $9,000 Worth Of Items From Beauty Spot
  • 11/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/6/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Switched Her Electrical Box; Copper Cable Stolen From Utility Poles
  • 11/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/5/2023
Opinion
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza
  • 11/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: In The Face Of Rising Antisemitism, Jews Must Be Able To Defend Themselves
  • 11/6/2023
School Choice Is Not Going Away
  • 11/6/2023
Easy Calls
  • 11/3/2023
Where Are Liz And Bernie? - And Response
  • 11/3/2023
Sports
Mocs Fall In 17-14 Heartbreaker To Furman
  • 11/4/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 10
  • 11/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Enjoy Homecoming Rout Over UConn
  • 11/4/2023
UTC Women Host King In Season Opener
  • 11/5/2023
Mocs Host Covenant In Season Opener
  • 11/5/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Voices For A Safer Tennessee
  • 11/6/2023
2 Chattanooga Police Officers Join Rescue 82 In Its 5th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 11/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Anti-Death Penalty Justice
  • 11/6/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
  • 11/6/2023
Soddy Daisy To Have 62-Foot Tall Christmas Tree This Year
  • 11/6/2023
Entertainment
Niko Moon Makes Stop At The Signal
  • 11/3/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Fung And Chien
  • 11/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Everyone Loves L.G.
  • 11/3/2023
Jericho Brass Band Presents Veteran's Day Concert Nov. 11
  • 11/6/2023
Free SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert At Jewish Cultural Center Nov. 12
  • 11/6/2023
Opinion
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza
  • 11/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: In The Face Of Rising Antisemitism, Jews Must Be Able To Defend Themselves
  • 11/6/2023
School Choice Is Not Going Away
  • 11/6/2023
Dining
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Business/Government
Emerald Group Has Grand Opening Celebration, Panel Discussions On Thursday
  • 11/6/2023
Gas Prices Drop 10.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/6/2023
Eric Kaulfuss Joins Chambliss Law As Director Of Talent And Employee Engagement
  • 11/6/2023
Real Estate
70-Lot Subdivision Planned On Over 25 Acres At Soddy Daisy
  • 11/3/2023
Draft Available Of Updated Chattanooga Zoning Ordinance
  • 11/3/2023
Steven Sharpe: Interest Rates: Recent Past, Present, And Where We’re Heading
  • 11/2/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
  • 11/6/2023
Cagna Crowned Lee Miss Parade Of Favorites 2023
  • 11/6/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Educators Serving More Students
  • 11/3/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Nationally Recognized Again With An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
  • 11/6/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Donna McConnico, CEO Of Signal Centers
  • 11/6/2023
Erlanger Foundation’s Annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament Raises $284,000
  • 11/3/2023
Memories
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/1/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
  • 11/6/2023
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/2/2023
Tim Lenz Is Speaker For Chattanooga Chapter Tennessee Ornithological Society
  • 11/3/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Music - Much More Than Memorable Melodies
  • 11/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
  • 11/2/2023
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
  • 11/2/2023
Obituaries
Christopher Cort Knight
  • 11/6/2023
William Donald “Billy Don” Roberts
  • 11/6/2023
Blanche (Bridget) Maclin Mays
  • 11/6/2023
Area Obituaries
LaPaglia, Darleen Hindmarsh (Cleveland)
  • 11/4/2023
Howell, Ray C. (Cohutta)
  • 11/4/2023
Ogle, Ruth (Cohutta)
  • 11/4/2023