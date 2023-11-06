Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Wilson Road at Rossville on Saturday afternoon.
The victim was identified as Carrol Monroe Brown, 47, of Chattanooga.
The Georgia State Patrol ... more
A woods fire centered around High Point on Lookout Mountain that has burned 1,400 acres and threatened some homes has been ruled arson.
Georgia Forestry officials said Monday, "A reward is ... more
An off-duty Chattanooga firefighter took action Monday morning when he spotted a fire in Lookout Valley.
Senior Firefighter Mark Coffman was returning home from a 24-hour shift when he saw ... more