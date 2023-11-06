Lookout Mountain Fire That Has Burned 1,400 Acres And Threatened Homes Ruled Arson; Reward Offered

A woods fire centered around High Point on Lookout Mountain that has burned 1,400 acres and threatened some homes has been ruled arson.

Georgia Forestry officials said Monday, "A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist in Northwest Georgia, where wildfires have been on the increase in recent days.

"Georgia Forestry Commission investigators determined one fire in Walker County was deliberately set, as GFC rangers continue to respond to other fires in the area."

“There’s been no measurable rain for over a month, and conditions are critically dry,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore. “Seasonal leaf fall, along with sustained gusty winds, are contributing to high fire risk conditions. We’re recommending any planned outdoor burning be postponed for now.”

Walker County imposed a burn ban over the weekend.

Chattanooga Air Pollution officials are also urging no outside burning.

The Georgia Forestry Commission is reminding the public "that even fires that appear to be extinguished can reignite. Georgia burners are legally responsible for their own fires and any damage they may cause."

Georgia Forestry Commission law enforcement reports the fire off Highway 157 in Walker County was the result of arson. Investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information related to the person or people responsible for this and any other fires.

The Georgia Arson Control Program offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist. Anyone with knowledge of the incident(s) should contact the GFC at 1-800-GA-TREES (428-7337). For information about wildfire safety and fire risks in your county, go to GaTrees.org or call the local GFC office.

The fire continues to burn on the top and sides of Lookout Mountain, with Chattanooga Valley residents below saying that on Monday morning it was putting out more smoke than ever and appeared to be spreading toward the south.

Weather forecasters now say the first chance of showers in the drought-stricken area has been moved back to Thursday and Friday.

The fire around Tower Road leading to the highest peak on Lookout Mountain was initially believed to be out. However, the fire restarted last Wednesday and has been burning since then.

It jumped the initial containment area as it spread from 300 acres to 1,400. A new much broader containment area was set up.

Most of the remote location is owned by the Lula Lake Land Trust.