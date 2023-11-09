Police Blotter: Man Barricaded In Bathroom At Baymont Acting Strangely; Woman Worried About Daughter Who Dances At Diamonds And Lace

Police were told a person was "barricaded" in the bathroom at the Baymont, 7017 Shallowford Road. Police spoke with the security on scene and with the man, who was no longer in the bathroom. The man was talking out of his head, saying things like he had warrants, but Hamilton County did not want him at this time and that he worked for the ATF. The man did not have warrants and was trespassed and left the scene.



* * *

A disorder was reported on Hancock Terrace. A man told police he had been in a verbal argument with his girlfriend, but that everything was sorted out and police were no longer needed.

* * *

A manager at Classic Collision, 5520 Hixson Pike, told police an alarm was sent from the business to him at 3:56 a.m. Police responded to the business for several stolen vehicles and a damaged fence. Several vehicles were stolen from the location and they were driven over Classic Collision's fence near the Hixson Pharmacy side of the business. A large portion of the fence was destroyed from the vehicles knocking it over then driving across it.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed two people sleeping in the trees behind the Westin Hotel on the Westin's property on Pine Street. Having knowledge that the owner and manager of the establishment prohibits this and wants all persons caught doing this removed and trespassed, police made contact with the people, a man and woman, and identified them. After informing them of the owner's wishes, they packed their belongings. After verifying neither had wants or warrants, police informed them they are now criminally trespassed from all of the Westin's properties. Both of them then left the scene without incident.

* * *

A woman on 13th Ave., with the help of her son translating, told police that while she was in her back yard a white male approached her. She said that the man would just yell at her and would walk towards her. She said that she grabbed her son and went into the house. When police arrived, the man had already left he area.

* * *

A man called from the Midas at 5231 Hwy. 153 and said a guy had been sitting outside his business using the electricity. He told police he wanted him off the property and did not want to prosecute. Police spoke with the man, who said he was charging his phone and warming up. Police told the man he needed to leave the property and not come back.

* * *

A woman on 10th Avenue told police a man (she identified) was back over at her residence. She said that police ran him off a while back. The man had already left he area by the time police arrived.

* * *

A man at an apartment at 6860 Lee Hwy. told police he wanted his girlfriend to go home and to leave him alone. Police ran both of them through NCIC for any active wants or warrants, which came back negative. Since police didn't see anything that would make them believe anything physical had taken place, police transported the woman to her home without incident.

* * *



A man requested police stay on scene while he gathered some of his possessions from a residence on Cloverdale Loop. The man further said he wasn't getting along with his wife and didn't want any trouble while he collected his things. Police remained on scene for several minutes while the man collected his items, and shortly after, police cleared the scene.

* * *

A man told police her was outside his home on N. Chamberlain Avenue and observed a gray vehicle drive northbound. As the vehicle was driving northbound, someone threw three beer bottles from the vehicle, aimed at his parked Chevrolet Tahoe. One bottle successfully struck the Tahoe, causing damage to the Tahoe's rear wiper blade. He said the gray vehicle then fled north. He could not provide further description for the gray vehicle or its occupants.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a call of a man beating on someone's door on Poplar Street Court. Police spoke with the man, who said he was just trying to get into his sister's house so that he could use the bathroom. Police told the man to leave the area, and he did.

* * *

Police were notified by auto crimes investigators of a stolen vehicle and its location via tracking services. The vehicle was located in a parking lot at 5000 New Country Dr. The owner was notified by auto crimes investigators and the vehicle was towed from the scene by district owner's request. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man at the Super 8, 8934 Lee Hwy., told police that someone keyed his vehicle early that morning, possibly around 1:30-2:30 a.m., when he overheard some people laughing outside of his hotel room. Police observed damage to the front and rear passenger doors of the man's vehicle. He said that he spoke with the hotel desk clerk, who was unable to access the footage at this time.

* * *

A woman called police from the Hamilton County Jail and said she was driving her Honda CR-V with a man in the back seat. Both of them were arguing and she said she started to fear for her life because the man was behind her and she didn't know what he would do. The woman said she pulled over at the jail and the man exited the vehicle. The man called 911 to say he never threatened the woman. The woman said she didn't want to press any charges, but wanted the incident reported.

* * *

A woman on Cooley Street told police that her daughter has not responded to phone calls or text messages for over a day. The woman said she was concerned and that this behavior is atypical of her daughter. She told police her daughter is a dancer at Diamonds and Lace, and because of this, she is concerned for her safety. While police were speaking with the woman, her daughter called and said that she was alright and at a friend's house. She told her mom that she is in good condition and coming home shortly.