Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA

5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

HOMELESS 8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD UNIT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ASHLEY, JADA

3507 DAYTON BLVD APT D16 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARR, TREMIA

4205 WOODED WAY LOUISVILLE, 40219

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLAY, LONDON

2510 6TH AVE APT 189 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY



HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD

2113 BERRY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063227

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NEGLECT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA

220 Oak St Fayetteville, 302151817

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KING, BREVANTE ROBERT

3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 373638453

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH

4017 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL



LAFERRY, JAMES F

3108 OZARK CHAT, 00000

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, SEAN BLAIR

1011 GADD ROAD APT 902 HIXSON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA1559 STANLEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC405 DERBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041628Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAZARIEGOS DIAZ, ELVIN EVILSER1408 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEPARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO1921 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERICKETT, AUSTIN B226 MOUNTAIN VISTA BLVD CANTON,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTROBLERO, JESUS2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDEFUR, WILLIAM SOLOMON2307 GREEN FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062642Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESCROGGINS, TAMMY JOANNE2609 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, EQUATA MARIE802 MOSS ST APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTEVENS, CHARLES EDWARD1904 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHOMAS, FRANK EDWARD361 HERBERT DR JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON3642 FUGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, JOHN PRESTON509 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGWISEMAN, ERIC FRANK8903 HIXON SPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ASHLEY, JADA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/16/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARR, TREMIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CLAY, LONDON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/14/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, BREVANTE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO APPEAR KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/06/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAFERRY, JAMES F

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/08/1963

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, SEAN BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/03/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/26/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) RICKETT, AUSTIN B

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROBLERO, JESUS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDEFUR, WILLIAM SOLOMON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/16/1962

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCROGGINS, TAMMY JOANNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/28/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, EQUATA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STEVENS, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE THOMAS, FRANK EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/15/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILSON, JOHN PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/26/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING WISEMAN, ERIC FRANK

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/12/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



