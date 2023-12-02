Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, December 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA 
5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD 
HOMELESS 8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD UNIT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASHLEY, JADA 
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT D16 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD 
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARR, TREMIA 
4205 WOODED WAY LOUISVILLE, 40219 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLAY, LONDON 
2510 6TH AVE APT 189 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL 
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD 
2113 BERRY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063227 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA 
220 Oak St Fayetteville, 302151817 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, BREVANTE ROBERT 
3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 373638453 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH 
4017 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

LAFERRY, JAMES F 
3108 OZARK CHAT, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, SEAN BLAIR 
1011 GADD ROAD APT 902 HIXSON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA 
1559 STANLEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC 
405 DERBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041628 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAZARIEGOS DIAZ, ELVIN EVILSER 
1408 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE 
1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO 
1921 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RICKETT, AUSTIN B 
226 MOUNTAIN VISTA BLVD CANTON, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROBLERO, JESUS 
2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDEFUR, WILLIAM SOLOMON 
2307 GREEN FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062642 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCROGGINS, TAMMY JOANNE 
2609 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, EQUATA MARIE 
802 MOSS ST APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STEVENS, CHARLES EDWARD 
1904 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THOMAS, FRANK EDWARD 
361 HERBERT DR JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON 
3642 FUGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON, JOHN PRESTON 
509 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

WISEMAN, ERIC FRANK 
8903 HIXON SPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

