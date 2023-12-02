Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA
5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
HOMELESS 8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD UNIT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASHLEY, JADA
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT D16 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARR, TREMIA
4205 WOODED WAY LOUISVILLE, 40219
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLAY, LONDON
2510 6TH AVE APT 189 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD
2113 BERRY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063227
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA
220 Oak St Fayetteville, 302151817
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, BREVANTE ROBERT
3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 373638453
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
4017 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
LAFERRY, JAMES F
3108 OZARK CHAT, 00000
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, SEAN BLAIR
1011 GADD ROAD APT 902 HIXSON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA
1559 STANLEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC
405 DERBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041628
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAZARIEGOS DIAZ, ELVIN EVILSER
1408 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO
1921 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RICKETT, AUSTIN B
226 MOUNTAIN VISTA BLVD CANTON,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBLERO, JESUS
2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDEFUR, WILLIAM SOLOMON
2307 GREEN FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062642
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCROGGINS, TAMMY JOANNE
2609 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
802 MOSS ST APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STEVENS, CHARLES EDWARD
1904 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMAS, FRANK EDWARD
361 HERBERT DR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON
3642 FUGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILSON, JOHN PRESTON
509 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
WISEMAN, ERIC FRANK
8903 HIXON SPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ASHLEY, JADA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARR, TREMIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLAY, LONDON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- (VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KING, BREVANTE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAFERRY, JAMES F
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/08/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, SEAN BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/03/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LOPEZ, ARELI MEJIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/26/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|RICKETT, AUSTIN B
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBLERO, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDEFUR, WILLIAM SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SCROGGINS, TAMMY JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|STEVENS, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|THOMAS, FRANK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/15/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, JOHN PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/26/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|WISEMAN, ERIC FRANK
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/12/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2023
Charge(s):
|