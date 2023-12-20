Latest Headlines

Red Bank Commission Behind Plan To Put New Elementary Near Middle, High Schools

  • Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Red Bank City Manager Martin Granum on Tuesday night recapped the new plan by school board member Ben Conner and County Commissioner David Sharpe for keeping an elementary school in Red Bank.

The current middle and high school campus is 50 acres. There are 11 ½ acres that hold five ball fields adjacent to the school property. He said it appears that property is part of the school, but that land and the ball fields belong to the city of Red Bank and is a public city park. That area is not under the power lines that were an issue on the main campus.

Mr. Granum said if the 11 ½ acres are added to the 50 owned by Hamilton County Schools, the parcel will be large enough to add an elementary school there. All three schools would share the athletic fields, similar to shared fields in Signal Mountain and Soddy Daisy, he said.

Mr. Conner told the Red Bank Commissioners that an in-house architect has looked at the proposal and has given it an initial vetting that is positive enough to take a further look. He said that utilities, sewers, power lines, and traffic patterns will play a part in the decision. Mr. Conner still has to sell the plan to the school board and the Red Bank commissioners want to hear feedback from their residents but the board is all behind the new proposal.

The county school facilities committee meets on Jan. 4 and the school board meets on Jan. 18 when a vote may take place on the plan. A joint meeting with the Red Bank Commission and the school board is tentatively planned for Jan. 11 to hear community input. Value of the Alpine Crest property and that of the 11 ½ acres on the joint campus will have to be determined for the school board and county to make a land swap.

A house located at 201 Memorial Dr. in Red Bank has been renovated and owner Kelly Coffet requested for the property  to be rezoned from R-1 Residential to R-3 Residential so the house can be used for a short-term rental. The city’s zoning ordinance requires that short term rentals are only allowed in the R-3 zone.

Although the city’s planning commission recommended single family as the only use, the commissioners granted the change and removed the restriction of short-term use because it is surrounded by multi-family residential properties. The owner has obtained a business license and he said he is following all the rules. A second reading will be needed before the zoning change is final.

The commissioners debated the purchase of a street sweeper requested by Public Works Director Greg Tate. Currently, he said the city contracts for street sweeping services only as an on-need basis and only on the main corridors. He said this equipment has accessories that will allow it to vacuum out stormwater basins and to be used as a pressure washer. It also has an attachment that can cut weeds growing in  ditches. City Manager Granum said although it is a large ask at the cost of $280,000, he believes the streets and parking lots will be noticeably cleaner.

Commissioner Pete Phillips said he believes it is a bad idea for the city to buy such very specialized equipment that is easily damaged and hard to maintain. He said a lot of contracted street cleaning could be done for the same cost as buying and maintaining the street sweeper.

The machine can be used by the street, the stormwater and solid waste departments by employees who are trained to use it, it was stated. Even though this was not a budgeted item, a vote approved the purchase using money from the State Street Aid fund. The machine should have a 15-year life expectancy with proper maintenance.

The pubic works department was also authorized to enter into an agreement with Gametime Recreation to install additional drainage and curbing to the new playground site at White Oak Park. The cost of the additional work is $13,280. The money will come from $4,550 received for the surplus sale of the old playground equipment along with $8,730 from the 2024 public works budget.

The city manager announced that the city offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, the 26th, for Christmas as well as on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1 for New Years. The next regularly scheduled commission meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2023
Mocs Celebrate Banner Football Signing Day
  • Sports
  • 12/20/2023
UTC Women Drop Cherokee Invitational Opener To Coastal Carolina
  • Sports
  • 12/20/2023
Red Bank Commission Behind Plan To Put New Elementary Near Middle, High Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 12/20/2023
County Mayor Wamp Appoints Dr. Steven Cogswell As Hamilton County’s Next Medical Examiner
  • Breaking News
  • 12/20/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Get 3 Chattanooga Area Signees; Lose Some, Gain Some In Portal
Dan Fleser: Vols Get 3 Chattanooga Area Signees; Lose Some, Gain Some In Portal
  • Sports
  • 12/20/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Dad And Son Argue While Moving Son Out; Roommates Fuss Over Cleaning Schedule
  • 12/21/2023

Police were called to Life Storage at 1380 Broad St. where a man said he was having issues with his son who they were trying to move out. The son didn’t want his belongings moved out of the man’s ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND 2449 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT ... more

County Mayor Wamp Appoints Dr. Steven Cogswell As Hamilton County’s Next Medical Examiner
  • 12/20/2023

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday announced his appointment of Steven Cogswell, MD, as the new Hamilton County medical examiner succeeding the county’s esteemed Medical Examiner, ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County Receives $453.4 Million In Local Road Project Funding
  • 12/20/2023
Police Blotter: Man Gives Woman A Ride And She Takes His Phone; Shoplifter Is Caught When Locked Out Of His Car
  • 12/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/20/2023
Auditors Advise Signal Mountain Of Big Deficit In State Street Aid Fund
  • 12/19/2023
Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Chattanooga Firefighter Who Was Denied Benefits Related To PTSD
  • 12/19/2023
Opinion
Call A Timeout For McDonald Farm - And Response (2)
  • 12/20/2023
Be Alert
  • 12/20/2023
You May Have Noticed
  • 12/20/2023
Are You Better Off With Biden?
  • 12/20/2023
We Need Christmas In Our Lives - And Response
  • 12/19/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Get 3 Chattanooga Area Signees; Lose Some, Gain Some In Portal
Dan Fleser: Vols Get 3 Chattanooga Area Signees; Lose Some, Gain Some In Portal
  • 12/20/2023
Trey Bonham's Game-Winner Saves UTC Men
  • 12/19/2023
UTC Women Drop Cherokee Invitational Opener To Coastal Carolina
  • 12/20/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Mocs Celebrate Banner Football Signing Day
  • 12/20/2023
Happenings
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
  • 12/19/2023
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
  • 12/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Get Rid Of Them Rebels
Jerry Summers: Get Rid Of Them Rebels
  • 12/20/2023
4-H Robotics Club Awarded Grant From Enbridge Inc.
4-H Robotics Club Awarded Grant From Enbridge Inc.
  • 12/20/2023
Photographic Society of Chattanooga Announces January Program
  • 12/20/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/20/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
  • 12/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Opinion
Call A Timeout For McDonald Farm - And Response (2)
  • 12/20/2023
Be Alert
  • 12/20/2023
You May Have Noticed
  • 12/20/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
EPB To Install Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations In East Ridge
  • 12/20/2023
Dalton Mayor Celebrated During Final Scheduled Council Meeting
  • 12/20/2023
Polk County To Receive $1.26 Million For Community Revitalization And Sewer Projects
  • 12/20/2023
Real Estate
RP Homes Announces New 56-Home Development In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/19/2023
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Dedicates 1st Ever United Way Home
  • 12/18/2023
Developer Planning To Convert 3-Story Extended Stay Hotel On Airpark Drive Into Apartments
  • 12/18/2023
Student Scene
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Earns Advanced Spine Surgery Certification From DNV
  • 12/19/2023
CHATT Foundation Hosts Memorial Service For Homeless In Chattanooga Who Have Died In 2023
  • 12/18/2023
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/14/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
  • 12/18/2023
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
  • 12/15/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why Was The First Christmas Necessary?
Bob Tamasy: Why Was The First Christmas Necessary?
  • 12/21/2023
Second Missionary Baptist Honors Retiring Musician Paula Coleman
  • 12/20/2023
People Praising God Ministries Holds 2nd Annual Winter Wear Giveaway
  • 12/19/2023
Obituaries
Peggy Holland Tallent Hays
Peggy Holland Tallent Hays
  • 12/20/2023
Janis Gregory Marshall
  • 12/20/2023
Lillian Weaver Thomas Coker
Lillian Weaver Thomas Coker
  • 12/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Nancy Marie (Trenton)
  • 12/20/2023
Stokes, James Willis (Cleveland)
Stokes, James Willis (Cleveland)
  • 12/20/2023
Mason, Steven Allen (Cleveland)
Mason, Steven Allen (Cleveland)
  • 12/20/2023