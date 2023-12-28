Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF( DOMESTIC)
|
|BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS MONTEZE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|COFFMAN, BOWE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|DOTSON, RICKEY KIRK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/04/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|DUNAWAY, LESLEY LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|EDWARDS, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/09/1958
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EPPLE, KENNY JAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/07/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FREEMAN, JEREMY L
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/30/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- ARREST FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
|
|GOULART, CLINTON D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAVITT, ANTHONY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, MICHAEL DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/28/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/18/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, JEREMY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONT SUB.)
|
|HELTON, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/03/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, KELDRICK C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|JOHNSON, HOWARD CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JONES, MARLIN SANTONYO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LOVELADY, BRITTANY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORALES-GONZALEZ, GERIBAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DOG AT LARGE
- DOG AT LARGE**PUPS
|
|OTT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PETERSON, DEXTER A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
|
|POTEET, JEREMY GORDON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/18/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REASONS, DAVINA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|ROBLERO ORTIZ, MENGLY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROTHGERY, NATHAN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/15/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BREYARD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT
|
|SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESION SCHEDULE II (METH)
|
|STEELE, BRIAN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, RYAN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/14/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|