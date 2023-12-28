Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME 
3836 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF( DOMESTIC)

BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT 
6315 SHORE MANOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING

BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO 
37406 COMUNTTY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374022723 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS MONTEZE 
3119 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON 
1510 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COFFMAN, BOWE TAYLOR 
106 SUNRAY DRIVE FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

DOTSON, RICKEY KIRK 
1894 WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE 
1202 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022134 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DUNAWAY, LESLEY LAUREN 
HOMELESS CROSSVILLE, 38557 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EDWARDS, GREGORY LAMAR 
3306 EASTON AVE APT A RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INDECENCY

EPPLE, KENNY JAY 
1219 SPITZY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS 
244 BETSY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FREEMAN, JEREMY L 
6326 HANSLEY DR Chattanooga, 374162731 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ARREST FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER

GOULART, CLINTON D 
7144 TYNER CROSSING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRAVITT, ANTHONY PATRICK 
245 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, MICHAEL DEANGELO 
4201 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY 
SLEEPS UNDER THE BRIDGE SPRING CTEEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, JEREMY JEROME 
15 GARTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONT SUB.)

HELTON, SAMUEL 
2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H16 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HILL, KELDRICK C 
656 HENDERSON BEND RD CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON 
264 WATERS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

JOHNSON, HOWARD CORDELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JONES, MARLIN SANTONYO 
716 14TH STREET BIRMINGHAM, 35211 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LOVELADY, BRITTANY NICHOLE 
483 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORALES-GONZALEZ, GERIBAY 
4408 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOG AT LARGE
DOG AT LARGE**PUPS

OTT, BILLY RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PETERSON, DEXTER A 
1201 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON 
154 FARMINGDALE PL SE CLEVELAND, 373239359 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

POTEET, JEREMY GORDON 
37 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REASONS, DAVINA HOPE 
4340 LAKESHORE LANE UNIT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

REYNOSA GONZALEZ, ESTIP JOEL 
1510 E 18TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROBLERO ORTIZ, MENGLY THOMAS 
3911 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROTHGERY, NATHAN ADAM 
402 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

SMITH, BREYARD EDWARD 
2608 E 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES 
1801 HOLLISTER RD Signal Mountain, 373771529 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY 
8453 CROSS TIMBERSCIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESION SCHEDULE II (METH)

STEELE, BRIAN GREGORY 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, JERRY DON 
9311 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA 
1623 NORTH HICKORY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 374042121 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE 
422 BENTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON 
603 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WRIGHT, RYAN THOMAS 
29469 CO.

RD #22 ELKHART, 46517 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

