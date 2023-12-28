Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/21/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF( DOMESTIC) BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS MONTEZE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/08/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COFFMAN, BOWE TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) DOTSON, RICKEY KIRK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/04/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR DUNAWAY, LESLEY LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EDWARDS, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/09/1958

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INDECENCY EPPLE, KENNY JAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/07/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FAULK, COLTON DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FREEMAN, JEREMY L

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/30/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

ARREST FOR VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER GOULART, CLINTON D

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/11/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRAVITT, ANTHONY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, MICHAEL DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/28/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/18/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, JEREMY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONT SUB.) HELTON, SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/03/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

HILL, KELDRICK C

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY JOHNSON, HOWARD CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

CRIMINAL LITTERING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, MARLIN SANTONYO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/29/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LOVELADY, BRITTANY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORALES-GONZALEZ, GERIBAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOG AT LARGE

DOG AT LARGE**PUPS OTT, BILLY RAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PETERSON, DEXTER A

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS POTEET, JEREMY GORDON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/18/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REASONS, DAVINA HOPE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM ROBLERO ORTIZ, MENGLY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROTHGERY, NATHAN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/15/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT SMITH, BREYARD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESION SCHEDULE II (METH) STEELE, BRIAN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WRIGHT, RYAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/14/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



