Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, December 3, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, COURTNEY 
1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063048 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY F

ANDERSON, CAYOUNIA 
4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ARMOUR, LAWAYNE MIKALE 
1108 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

BULL, RANDY SCOTT 
1221 BONDOBO STREET APT B LOOKOUT VALLEY, 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

BURTON, CHANDLER SHAWN 
556 GARLAND STINNET RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED METHAMPHETAMINE SCHEDULE II

CALAWAY, HAYDEN W 
HOMELESS MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLSON, ROBERT MICHAEL 
251 WHITMIRE CIR TUNNEL HILL, 307559632 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COOPER, ERNEST MICHAEL 
910 SOUTH KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT 
809 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022691 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, LASABRA LYNUTTLE 
3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT

DENNIS, MONICA ANNE 
6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DOZIER, MARKO JUWAN 
1001 TEESIDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ECKERT, MISTY SHIREE 
5680 NOBLETT ROAD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO 
2480 NORTH BRAID CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

GARRISON, MICHAEL S 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD E64 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GIFFORD, CORY DALE 
1105 COOPER STREET ROSSVILLE, 38066 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC 
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT. 409 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER 
10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373795203 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HARRIS, SABLE KIMBERLY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLSTON, GLENN EDWARD 
835 GREENBRIER ROAD TALBOTT, 37877 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUFFAKER, HERBERT BRIAN 
2853 LEAD MINE VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

INMAN, MOLLIE RAYNE 
2550 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE 
4926 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MATHIS, DAKOTA JAMES 
370 CAMP JORDAN RD APT# B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
SIMPLE POSSESSION

MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD 
410 DOGWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374054417 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA 
1068 LLOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM 
1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

NELSON-WEAVER, SHANAHJ L 
708 W 47TH ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374101848 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OTIS, THEODORE GERARD 
1250 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS, 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PEOPLES, SHANIQUA 
1706 BRATT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE 
4929 PATTENTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEVEHOUSE, KRISTEN GABRILLE 
3797 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PORTE, JIMMY A 
780 OWASSE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH 
203 VALO DRIVE TULLAHAMA, 30788 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBINSON, COBI 
7255 LEE HWY, APT 613 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBINSON, MAURICE VICTOR 
100 MOCCASIN BEND RD Chattanooga, 374054415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMARTT, ANDREW TRISTAN 
4019 NOTTINGHAM DR DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL 
3313 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 374101283 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN 
7347 PRIVATE LANE APT13 OOLTWEAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) INITIATE FALSE REPORTS
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS 
1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) CHILD ENDANGERMENT
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION
(VOP) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ 
2008 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILNER, JERRY 
3919 WELDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122027 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

