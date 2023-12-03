Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, COURTNEY
1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063048
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY F
ANDERSON, CAYOUNIA
4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ARMOUR, LAWAYNE MIKALE
1108 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
BULL, RANDY SCOTT
1221 BONDOBO STREET APT B LOOKOUT VALLEY,
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
BURTON, CHANDLER SHAWN
556 GARLAND STINNET RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED METHAMPHETAMINE SCHEDULE II
CALAWAY, HAYDEN W
HOMELESS MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLSON, ROBERT MICHAEL
251 WHITMIRE CIR TUNNEL HILL, 307559632
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COOPER, ERNEST MICHAEL
910 SOUTH KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT
809 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022691
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, LASABRA LYNUTTLE
3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
DENNIS, MONICA ANNE
6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DOZIER, MARKO JUWAN
1001 TEESIDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ECKERT, MISTY SHIREE
5680 NOBLETT ROAD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO
2480 NORTH BRAID CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
GARRISON, MICHAEL S
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD E64 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIFFORD, CORY DALE
1105 COOPER STREET ROSSVILLE, 38066
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT. 409 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373795203
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HARRIS, SABLE KIMBERLY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOLSTON, GLENN EDWARD
835 GREENBRIER ROAD TALBOTT, 37877
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUFFAKER, HERBERT BRIAN
2853 LEAD MINE VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
INMAN, MOLLIE RAYNE
2550 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE
4926 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MATHIS, DAKOTA JAMES
370 CAMP JORDAN RD APT# B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
SIMPLE POSSESSION
MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD
410 DOGWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374054417
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA
1068 LLOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM
1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
NELSON-WEAVER, SHANAHJ L
708 W 47TH ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374101848
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OTIS, THEODORE GERARD
1250 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS,
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PEOPLES, SHANIQUA
1706 BRATT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE
4929 PATTENTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEVEHOUSE, KRISTEN GABRILLE
3797 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PORTE, JIMMY A
780 OWASSE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH
203 VALO DRIVE TULLAHAMA, 30788
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBINSON, COBI
7255 LEE HWY, APT 613 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, MAURICE VICTOR
100 MOCCASIN BEND RD Chattanooga, 374054415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMARTT, ANDREW TRISTAN
4019 NOTTINGHAM DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
3313 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 374101283
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN
7347 PRIVATE LANE APT13 OOLTWEAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) INITIATE FALSE REPORTS
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS
1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) CHILD ENDANGERMENT
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION
(VOP) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ
2008 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 000000000
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILNER, JERRY
3919 WELDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122027
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY F
|
|ANDERSON, CAYOUNIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ARMOUR, LAWAYNE MIKALE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|BULL, RANDY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/19/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BURTON, CHANDLER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED METHAMPHETAMINE SCHEDULE II
|
|CALAWAY, HAYDEN W
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COLSON, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COOPER, ERNEST MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/14/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DENNIS, MONICA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|DOZIER, MARKO JUWAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|ECKERT, MISTY SHIREE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|GARRISON, MICHAEL S
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/12/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GIFFORD, CORY DALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/14/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|HUFFAKER, HERBERT BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/20/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|INMAN, MOLLIE RAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MATHIS, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/08/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/26/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|NELSON-WEAVER, SHANAHJ L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|OTIS, THEODORE GERARD
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEVEHOUSE, KRISTEN GABRILLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/24/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PORTE, JIMMY A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|REECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, COBI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, MAURICE VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/13/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMARTT, ANDREW TRISTAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILNER, JERRY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|