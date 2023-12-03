Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, COURTNEY

1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063048

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY F



ANDERSON, CAYOUNIA

4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



ARMOUR, LAWAYNE MIKALE

1108 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION



BULL, RANDY SCOTT

1221 BONDOBO STREET APT B LOOKOUT VALLEY,

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



BURTON, CHANDLER SHAWN

556 GARLAND STINNET RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED METHAMPHETAMINE SCHEDULE II



CALAWAY, HAYDEN W

HOMELESS MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOLSON, ROBERT MICHAEL251 WHITMIRE CIR TUNNEL HILL, 307559632Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCOOPER, ERNEST MICHAEL910 SOUTH KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT809 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022691Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADAVIS, LASABRA LYNUTTLE3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECHILD NEGLECTDENNIS, MONICA ANNE6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)SPEEDINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWDOZIER, MARKO JUWAN1001 TEESIDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORECKERT, MISTY SHIREE5680 NOBLETT ROAD COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FREEMAN, MICHAEL ORLANDO2480 NORTH BRAID CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYGARRISON, MICHAEL S900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD E64 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCTGIFFORD, CORY DALE1105 COOPER STREET ROSSVILLE, 38066Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRAY, MATTHEW ERIC220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT. 409 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373795203Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONHARRIS, SABLE KIMBERLYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTHOLSTON, GLENN EDWARD835 GREENBRIER ROAD TALBOTT, 37877Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUFFAKER, HERBERT BRIAN2853 LEAD MINE VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)INMAN, MOLLIE RAYNE2550 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTLEE, ANGELA MICHELLE4926 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMADRY, JEQUALA LASHA3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTMATHIS, DAKOTA JAMES370 CAMP JORDAN RD APT# B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417SIMPLE POSSESSIONMCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD410 DOGWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374054417Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCNEW, BRIAN SCOTTHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA1068 LLOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)NELSON-WEAVER, SHANAHJ L708 W 47TH ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374101848Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDOMESTIC ASSAULTOTIS, THEODORE GERARD1250 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS,Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPEOPLES, SHANIQUA1706 BRATT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE4929 PATTENTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEVEHOUSE, KRISTEN GABRILLE3797 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPORTE, JIMMY A780 OWASSE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEREECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH203 VALO DRIVE TULLAHAMA, 30788Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARROBINSON, COBI7255 LEE HWY, APT 613 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBINSON, MAURICE VICTOR100 MOCCASIN BEND RD Chattanooga, 374054415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMARTT, ANDREW TRISTAN4019 NOTTINGHAM DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL3313 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 374101283Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN7347 PRIVATE LANE APT13 OOLTWEAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) INITIATE FALSE REPORTSUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) CHILD ENDANGERMENT(VOP) EVADING ARREST(VOP) SIMPLE POSSESSION(VOP) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ2008 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 000000000Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILNER, JERRY3919 WELDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122027Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

