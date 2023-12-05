City Council Denies Permit For Liquor Store/Apartments At McCallie Near Central

The City Council on Tuesday night denied a special exceptions permit for a new liquor store on McCallie Avenue near Central.

The owners of the Kankus convenience store at the corner said the plan was to construct a three-story building at the vacant lot behind Kankus. It was to have a liquor store on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors.

The future plan was to build more apartments on the adjacent vacant lot.

However, a number of nearby neighbors showed up in opposition.

Merri Mai Williamson, longtime MLK Neighborhood spokesperson, said many homeless and transients frequent the convenience store. She said when the store opened there was an understanding that the store would not sell "tall boy" alcoholic beverages, but it did anyway.

She said there is a constant problem of the neighborhood being trashed despite an effort to install new trash cans. She said, "You see trash and broken bottles right by the trash cans."

Ms. Williamson also said there are several sororities and fraternities nearby.

She said, "Making alcohol more available is not a good idea for the neighborhood."

The Kankus owners said they would cooperate with the neighborhood and police on safety and cleanliness. They said the new liquor store would provide a better lighted spot.

Councilwoman Marvene Noel made the motion to deny, saying she was siding with the wishes of the neighborhood.