Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MICAH HOWELL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/07/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/14/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARROW, NOLA ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/26/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEVINS, CHARLIE D

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURRELL, LESLIE CALEB

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/14/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CAGLE, SHELIE GALE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/18/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED L

(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTUR

(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLEMAN, KRISTIN MACKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

COX, TIFFANY L

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/07/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEAN, CLARA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/15/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) DIXSON, PAMELA SUE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/30/1968

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM P

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE FRANCIS, JERRY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE REPORTS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED GURLEY, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/31/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/18/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HODGES, TIMOTHY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLARANT NONSUPPORT JANDA, STANLEY C

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/19/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/06/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN JONES, ERIC DEWON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JONES, STEPHEN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KELLEY, WAYNE P

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOISEAU, MATTHEW STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/31/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOPEZ-GERONIMO, VIDIAN EMILIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCCLURE, DARREN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/15/1967

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/21/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF SERVICES MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURGLARY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PICK, DAVID ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRAG RACING ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SAINT, JASON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE SIVELS, LAWANDA M

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE SORRELL, WILLIE GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 11/20/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SPANN, LOGAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/19/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TROWEL, ALEXANDER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTON, NATHAN DALE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/18/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/17/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILEY, DURAND MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/22/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



