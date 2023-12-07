Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, MICAH HOWELL
225 PICKETT LAKE RD W COALMONT, 37313
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
9595 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARROW, NOLA ANN
180 BECK DRIVE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLEVINS, CHARLIE D
727 EAST 11TH ST.
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35816
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRINKMAN, KARA MICHELLE
537 BELL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
123 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURRELL, LESLIE CALEB
311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CAGLE, SHELIE GALE
59 COCHRAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED L
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTUR
(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COX, TIFFANY L
726 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA
2701 CORRAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE
10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795607
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
DEAN, CLARA
2333 SANDERLING CT SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
DIXSON, PAMELA SUE
1717 WESTLAND DR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM P
418 N BROADWAY ST HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379177401
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
FRANCIS, JERRY
230 COUNTY RD 324 APT 3 FLATROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN
1511 EAST 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
GURLEY, MICHAEL
1402 WRIGHT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
HALFACRE, CORELIA N
9688 HOMEWOOD CIR COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE
727 EAST 11TH ST HOMELESS MONTEREY, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
226 INTEGRA VISTAS DR. BUILDING, APT. 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HODGES, TIMOTHY LEBRON
3624 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLARANT NONSUPPORT
JANDA, STANLEY C
1310 WORTHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
JONES, ERIC DEWON
307 WEST 4TH ST. JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JONES, STEPHEN PAUL
236 BOYD ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KELLEY, WAYNE P
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044454
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT )
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION (VIOLATION OF PROB
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VIOLATION OF P
THEFT OF PROPERT VIOLATION OF PROBATION
(FAILURE TO APPEAR ) VIOLATION OF PROBATION
(POSSESSION OF HEROIN)VIOLATION OF PROBATION
LOISEAU, MATTHEW STEVEN
10209 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ-GERONIMO, VIDIAN EMILIO
1917 EAST 26 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
439 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MALONE, BRANDON JOEL
7008 PAULINE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374215740
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA
633 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN
1333 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCLURE, DARREN
135B FRAZIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
HARASSMENT
MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
8572 DEMARS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF SERVICES
MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH
141 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURGLARY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PICK, DAVID ANDREW
1141 CROSS POINTE DR COOKEVILLE, 38506
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRAG RACING
ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
6 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA
404 TUNNEL BLV APT D12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SAINT, JASON ALLEN
4 FRANKLIN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
515 CONE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR
417 FERN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773110
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD
900 BROOK RUN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SIVELS, LAWANDA M
800 WALKER STREET UNIT 8112 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
1302 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 374063501
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON
2405 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063964
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SORRELL, WILLIE GEORGE
1809 RUBIO SE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPANN, LOGAN TYLER
4324 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 373435018
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD
4563 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
212 LLOYD SPRINGS RD Soddy Daisy, 373796937
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
5216 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TROWEL, ALEXANDER SCOTT
290 MAIN ST DAYTOM, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTON, NATHAN DALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILEY, DURAND MONTEZ
8420 TROUBADOUR WA OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, MICAH HOWELL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/07/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/14/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|BARROW, NOLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/26/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BLEVINS, CHARLIE D
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|BURRELL, LESLIE CALEB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|CAGLE, SHELIE GALE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- (VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED L
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTUR
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|COLEMAN, KRISTIN MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|COX, TIFFANY L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|DEAN, CLARA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/15/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|DIXSON, PAMELA SUE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|ELLIOTT, WILLIAM P
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|FRANCIS, JERRY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE REPORTS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
|GURLEY, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/31/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
|HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/18/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|HODGES, TIMOTHY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLARANT NONSUPPORT
|JANDA, STANLEY C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/19/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|JONES, ERIC DEWON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|JONES, STEPHEN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|KELLEY, WAYNE P
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|LOISEAU, MATTHEW STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|LOPEZ-GERONIMO, VIDIAN EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|MCCLURE, DARREN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/15/1967
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF SERVICES
|MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- BURGLARY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|PICK, DAVID ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|SAINT, JASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|SIVELS, LAWANDA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|SORRELL, WILLIE GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|SPANN, LOGAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- (VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|TROWEL, ALEXANDER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WALTON, NATHAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
|WILEY, DURAND MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
