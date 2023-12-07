Ralph Potter Steps Down As McCallie Head Football Coach
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MICAH HOWELL 
225 PICKETT LAKE RD W COALMONT, 37313 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY 
9595 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BARROW, NOLA ANN 
180 BECK DRIVE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEVINS, CHARLIE D 
727 EAST 11TH ST.

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35816 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRINKMAN, KARA MICHELLE 
537 BELL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE 
123 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURRELL, LESLIE CALEB 
311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

CAGLE, SHELIE GALE 
59 COCHRAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD 
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED L
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTUR
(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COX, TIFFANY L 
726 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA 
2701 CORRAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE 
10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795607 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

DEAN, CLARA 
2333 SANDERLING CT SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

DIXSON, PAMELA SUE 
1717 WESTLAND DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM P 
418 N BROADWAY ST HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379177401 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

FRANCIS, JERRY 
230 COUNTY RD 324 APT 3 FLATROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN 
1511 EAST 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

GURLEY, MICHAEL 
1402 WRIGHT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

HALFACRE, CORELIA N 
9688 HOMEWOOD CIR COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE 
727 EAST 11TH ST HOMELESS MONTEREY, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS 
226 INTEGRA VISTAS DR. BUILDING, APT. 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HODGES, TIMOTHY LEBRON 
3624 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLARANT NONSUPPORT

JANDA, STANLEY C 
1310 WORTHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE 
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

JONES, ERIC DEWON 
307 WEST 4TH ST. JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JONES, STEPHEN PAUL 
236 BOYD ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KELLEY, WAYNE P 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044454 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL 
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT )
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION (VIOLATION OF PROB
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VIOLATION OF P
THEFT OF PROPERT VIOLATION OF PROBATION
(FAILURE TO APPEAR ) VIOLATION OF PROBATION
(POSSESSION OF HEROIN)VIOLATION OF PROBATION

LOISEAU, MATTHEW STEVEN 
10209 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ-GERONIMO, VIDIAN EMILIO 
1917 EAST 26 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
439 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MALONE, BRANDON JOEL 
7008 PAULINE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374215740 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA 
633 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN 
1333 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCCLURE, DARREN 
135B FRAZIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
HARASSMENT

MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE 
8572 DEMARS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE 
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF SERVICES

MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH 
141 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURGLARY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PICK, DAVID ANDREW 
1141 CROSS POINTE DR COOKEVILLE, 38506 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRAG RACING

ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ 
6 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA 
404 TUNNEL BLV APT D12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SAINT, JASON ALLEN 
4 FRANKLIN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN 
515 CONE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR 
417 FERN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773110 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD 
900 BROOK RUN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SIVELS, LAWANDA M 
800 WALKER STREET UNIT 8112 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA 
1302 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 374063501 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON 
2405 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063964 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SORRELL, WILLIE GEORGE 
1809 RUBIO SE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPANN, LOGAN TYLER 
4324 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 373435018 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD 
4563 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM 
212 LLOYD SPRINGS RD Soddy Daisy, 373796937 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN 
5216 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TROWEL, ALEXANDER SCOTT 
290 MAIN ST DAYTOM, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTON, NATHAN DALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON 
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILEY, DURAND MONTEZ 
8420 TROUBADOUR WA OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ANDERSON, MICAH HOWELL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/07/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/14/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARROW, NOLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/26/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLEVINS, CHARLIE D
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURRELL, LESLIE CALEB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CAGLE, SHELIE GALE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED L
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTUR
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLEMAN, KRISTIN MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
COX, TIFFANY L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEAN, CLARA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/15/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
DIXSON, PAMELA SUE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM P
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
FRANCIS, JERRY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
GURLEY, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/31/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/18/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HODGES, TIMOTHY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLARANT NONSUPPORT
JANDA, STANLEY C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/19/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
JONES, ERIC DEWON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JONES, STEPHEN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KELLEY, WAYNE P
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOISEAU, MATTHEW STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ-GERONIMO, VIDIAN EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCLURE, DARREN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/15/1967
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORGAN, MERCEDES DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • BURGLARY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PICK, DAVID ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRAG RACING
ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SAINT, JASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SIVELS, LAWANDA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SORRELL, WILLIE GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPANN, LOGAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TROWEL, ALEXANDER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTON, NATHAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILEY, DURAND MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE






