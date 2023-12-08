7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning

Seven adults and two children were displaced by a mobile home fire Friday morning.

A homeowner called 911 reporting a fire in a bedroom. At 10:20 a.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 12496 Bettis Road and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring out of a mobile home bedroom window.

Since everyone escaped without injury, firefighters quickly entered the mobile home, conducted an aggressive interior attack and contained the fire to the bedroom.

Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional fire coverage while on their fire scene. Chattanooga Fire and Tri-Community VFD stood by at Highway 58 fire stations for additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to first responders on the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Highway 58 VFD officials confirmed the fire did start in the bedroom.

Damages are reported at $30,000. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the residents with their emergency needs.