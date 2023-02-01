Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: AK-47 Turned Out To Be Paint Ball Gun; Man Climbs In Apartment Window To Take A Shower

  • Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Police received multiple calls, within minutes, reporting a white male carrying what appeared to be a rifle/AK-47 style firearm on E. 23rd Street. An officer saw a man matching the description given, walking in the parking lot at 1700 E 23rd St. He was carrying a paint ball gun. The officer spoke to the man who said he was taking the paint ball gun to a pawn shop.

* * *

While on patrol, police saw a multi-colored older F150 with a TN tag that was showing as stolen. The officer tried to stop the truck at 1910 Market St. The vehicle fled and was later located in the 1300 block of Poplar Street. The driver had fled before police arrived. The tag was taken out of NCIC and the truck was towed to A-1 towing.

* * *

A woman on Amnicola Highway told police she received a phone call from Midland Credit Management asking for her ex-husband about a business matter. When the woman said it wasn’t his number and asked how the number was provided to them, they refused to answer. Midland Credit refused to state when the account was opened but were aware the woman was the man’s wife. Once the woman said she was separated from the man, Midland Credit did not provide any information besides an officer had called them and asked for a manager.

* * *

A woman on S. Choctaw Drive told police her 2020 black Hyundai Elantra was stolen. She has no idea who could have taken the vehicle. She was housesitting at the time. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Churchill Road told police when she woke up at 8:30 a.m. she noticed the gate to her driveway was open. She returned home from work the previous night at approximately 11 p.m. and closed it after she parked her car in the driveway. The woman said there have been vehicle break-ins within the past few days. Her address was added to the watch list.

* * *

Police reported to the Howard Johnson Hotel room #224 at 3109 Parker Lane on a reported disorder between two roommates. The men had a disagreement over the use of the TV, and the opening and closing of the window blinds. Covenant Transport Trucking Company, for whom both men work, paid for the room for the next couple of weeks, but since they can’t get along, they would like to swap roommates or get their own room. One of the men had told the police that he already made arrangements to leave and stay in a different room and didn't want to be bothered by the other man anymore.

* * *

An officer noticed a homeless woman with a fire that was built against the Homeless Health Care Center at E. 11th Street and Peeples Street. While attempting to issue a citation for the burning, the officer was unable to get the printer to print. The woman had a fire within 100 feet of an occupied building (literally right next to it). The weather conditions were very windy and smoke/ash was blowing away from the flames and into the street and polluting the airways in the immediate area. She had no means to extinguish the fire if needed. The fire was built entirely out of trash that she admitted to gathering in the immediate area. The officer explained to the woman the consequences of her actions and the safety concerns of what she did. She apologized and said she was not thinking about it when she built the fire.

* * *

A woman told police she was running to the bus stop on Lee Highway when her phone fell out of her jacket. She said she turned around to find an older man, wearing all black, bending down to pick it up. She began running towards the man to tell him that that was her phone but the man began running away and the woman didn’t feel comfortable chasing him. She was able to show police the Find My iPhone location which showed the phone to be around the town of Alexandria, Ala. She had called her phone company and had the service cut off. She would try and reach out to the police department where the cell phone showed its location for further information. It is a white iPhone 13 with a dark blue case on it. There is also slight damage to the screen.

* * *

A woman on 10th Avenue told police she went outside, started her car and went back inside. When she went back out the car was gone. NCIC was notified and the car was entered in as stolen.

* * *

Police detained a man who had climbed through another man’s apartment window on N. Germantown Road. According to the first man, the second man’s roommate had allowed him to stay there and take showers. However, the roommate was not there and the second man wanted him to leave. Police told the first man to gather his belongings and vacate the apartment, which he did.

