Debit Card Found On Pickle Ball Court - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A citizen turned in a debit card that been found on the pickle ball court.

An officer was dispatched to an alarm at a residence in the 10000 block of Larkspur Drive. The home was being remodeled and the alarm was found to be coming from an old fire alarm in the dumpster.

An officer assisted a motorist with a flat tire in the 10200 block of Apison Pike.

An individual advised that they had hit some debris in the roadway in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and wanted to file a report for insurance purposes. There was no damage that could be found on the vehicle.

Officers responded to a possible domestic disorder at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. No signs of a disorder or disturbance were found.

Officers assisted a motorist change a flat tire in the 10000 block of Lee Highway.

An alarm was activated at the Zaxby’s restaurant. It was found to have been accidentally set off by the cleaning crew when they arrived and again when they were leaving.