Man, 35, Shot And Killed On 6th Avenue On Wednesday

A man, 35, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on 6th Avenue.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Chattanooga Police Officers responded to 4310 6th Ave. on a person shot.



Once police arrived on the scene, the victim was found deceased.



Police were advised the suspect was a black man in dark clothing who fled the scene prior to police arrival.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).