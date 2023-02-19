Latest Headlines

Atlanta Man Who Distributed Cocaine In Chattanooga Gets 15 Years In Federal Prison

  • Sunday, February 19, 2023

An Atlanta man who distributed large amounts of cocaine to Chattanooga cocaine dealers for years has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Nathaniel Wilkins appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Federal authorities were involved in an investigation of a cocaine distribution ring, using various investigative techniques, including wire taps.

Prosecutors said it was found that Wilkins obtained cocaine from a source in Atlanta and distributed to dealers in Chattanooga, who came to his "stash house" to pick it up.

On Feb. 15, 2019, federal agents intercepted a phone call between Wilkins and another member of the ring, who made plans to travel to Atlanta the next day to get cocaine. He and others from Chattanooga went to the stash house used by Wilkins in Atlanta. 

While returning to Chattanooga, the car was stopped. Agents found eight kilograms of cocaine.

On March 2, 2019, agents stopped another vehicle that had visited Wilkins in Atlanta and found four kilograms of cocaine. On that occasion, the vehicle fled and Georgia State Troopers were able to stop it.

The man who was arrested in this incident, Jerriod Sivels, gave an interview and identified Wilkins as his source of supply. He said he had been buying large amounts of cocaine from Wilkins since 2015. He estimated he bought between 150 and 200 kilos of cocaine from Wilkins during that period.

Wilkins, who is 48 and the father of three children though unmarried, was arrested Sept. 23, 2021, at his residence without incident.

An attorney said Wilkins was raised in a neighborhood where drugs were readily accessible, and he began dealing drugs at an early age. 

Several of those arrested in the conspiracy got between 24 and 60 months.

Sivels received 142 months.

Kevin White was classified as an armed career criminal and also got 180 months.

Jamaal Parker, who refused to cooperate with the government and went to trial, received a sentence of 290 months in federal prison.

 

 

