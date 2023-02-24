Latest Headlines

Man Fires Shots At Police Near Dalton Apartments; Later Shoots Himself

  • Friday, February 24, 2023

A man fired shots at police in an incident near some Dalton Apartments on Friday morning.

It was in the area of the Cliffs Apartments at 818 Shugart Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Dalton Police reported at 8:40 a.m.: "The incident is now over and the shooter is in custody and is receiving medical attention."

No one else was shot or otherwise injured.

Dalton Police said, "Early information indicates that at approximately 7:40 a.m. two Dalton officers were dispatched to the apartments to a report of a 911 caller making erratic statements. When officers arrived the suspect shot at least one round and apparently fled into the woods behind the apartments. More shots were apparently fired in the direction of responding officers.

"Early information indicates that the suspect was taken into custody with a self inflicted gunshot wound. At this time the individual is alive and being treated by emergency medical personnel."

Waugh Street in front of the apartments was briefly closed for public safety during the incident. The road has been reopened to traffic.

The incident had been turned over to the GBI by 9:29 a.m.

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Ex-Girlfriend Sticks Head Through Man’s Bedroom Window; Liquor Store Employee Briefly Locks Thief In Store
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2023
East Ridge Returning TDOT Grant; Kelley X-Ray Co. Is Latest To Take Advantage Of Border Region
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2023
Man Fires Shots At Police Near Dalton Apartments; Later Shoots Himself
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2023
5 Detroit Men Arrested For Distributing Large Amount Of Deadly Fentanyl In Knoxville
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2023
Woman Shot By Her Boyfriend After Argument In Alton Park
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Ex-Girlfriend Sticks Head Through Man’s Bedroom Window; Liquor Store Employee Briefly Locks Thief In Store
  • 2/24/2023

Police spoke with a man on Lee Highway who said his ex-girlfriend had texted him saying that she was coming over. The man told her she didn’t need to come and they were not dating anymore. The ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/24/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

5 Detroit Men Arrested For Distributing Large Amount Of Deadly Fentanyl In Knoxville
  • 2/24/2023

A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/24/2023
VIDEO: Governor Bill Lee Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 2/23/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 2/23/2023
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Hixson Pike
  • 2/23/2023
Trio Found with Fentanyl, Meth At Ringgold Road Motel
  • 2/23/2023
Opinion
Go See The Holocaust Exhibit At The Library
  • 2/24/2023
Questions About The UTC Accelerated Nursing Program
  • 2/24/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/24/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 Legislative Update
  • 2/23/2023
Experience Matters In Education
  • 2/23/2023
Sports
Mocs Outshoot Western Carolina In 62-44 Win
  • 2/23/2023
Mocs Lose Tough One To League-Leading Samford
  • 2/22/2023
Chattanooga Women's Track and Field Compete At SoCon Indoor Championships
  • 2/23/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Lee Men Rally To beat Union 72-55
  • 2/23/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Wins Top Spots In IRONMAN 2022 Athlete Choice Awards
Chattanooga Wins Top Spots In IRONMAN 2022 Athlete Choice Awards
  • 2/23/2023
Boynton Lions Celebrate 70th Anniversary
Boynton Lions Celebrate 70th Anniversary
  • 2/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Help For The Homeless
Jerry Summers: Help For The Homeless
  • 2/23/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/24/2023
Chattanooga River Market 2023 Season Opens For Spring Weekends
Chattanooga River Market 2023 Season Opens For Spring Weekends
  • 2/23/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/23/2023
A Grain Of Love Continues At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
A Grain Of Love Continues At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 2/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
  • 2/24/2023
Guest Cellist Stephen Framil To Perform At Southern Adventist University
Guest Cellist Stephen Framil To Perform At Southern Adventist University
  • 2/23/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Spy Balloon Crisis
Best Of Grizzard - Spy Balloon Crisis
  • 2/23/2023
Opinion
Go See The Holocaust Exhibit At The Library
  • 2/24/2023
Questions About The UTC Accelerated Nursing Program
  • 2/24/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/24/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
EPB Says Rising Content Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fiber Optics TV Subscribers
  • 2/24/2023
Nokian Tyres Now Hiring Workers To Help Double Production At Dayton Factory
Nokian Tyres Now Hiring Workers To Help Double Production At Dayton Factory
  • 2/24/2023
Hallie Williams Haley Joins Bud Home As Partner
Hallie Williams Haley Joins Bud Home As Partner
  • 2/24/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 16-22
  • 2/23/2023
Home Uplift Applications Open for Home Energy Renovations
  • 2/21/2023
Student Scene
CHCRTA Announces Scholarships For Future Teachers
  • 2/23/2023
Robust Turnout For Southern Adventist University’s Student-Led IGNITE Live Event Featuring Cory Asbury
Robust Turnout For Southern Adventist University’s Student-Led IGNITE Live Event Featuring Cory Asbury
  • 2/23/2023
Moms For Liberty Hamilton County Elects New Officers
  • 2/23/2023
Living Well
Local Blood Supply Dwindling Ahead Of Spring Break
  • 2/22/2023
Dr. John Mullins Receives Service Award From Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association
Dr. John Mullins Receives Service Award From Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association
  • 2/21/2023
Scenic City Speech To Host Open House March 5
  • 2/21/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Maintaining Positivity In A World Of Negativity
Bob Tamasy: Maintaining Positivity In A World Of Negativity
  • 2/23/2023
The "Asbury Awakening" In America
  • 2/21/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2023
Obituaries
Dustin Lee Kirkpatrick
Dustin Lee Kirkpatrick
  • 2/23/2023
Michael “Mikey” Shane Thompson
Michael “Mikey” Shane Thompson
  • 2/23/2023
Sandra Darleen McKaig Gray
Sandra Darleen McKaig Gray
  • 2/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Moore, James VerDon, Jr. (Cleveland)
Moore, James VerDon, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 2/23/2023
Burgess, Michael (Cleveland)
Burgess, Michael (Cleveland)
  • 2/23/2023
Harris, Everett "Red" Emory (Cleveland)
Harris, Everett "Red" Emory (Cleveland)
  • 2/23/2023