Man Fires Shots At Police Near Dalton Apartments; Later Shoots Himself

A man fired shots at police in an incident near some Dalton Apartments on Friday morning.

It was in the area of the Cliffs Apartments at 818 Shugart Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Dalton Police reported at 8:40 a.m.: "The incident is now over and the shooter is in custody and is receiving medical attention."

No one else was shot or otherwise injured.

Dalton Police said, "Early information indicates that at approximately 7:40 a.m. two Dalton officers were dispatched to the apartments to a report of a 911 caller making erratic statements. When officers arrived the suspect shot at least one round and apparently fled into the woods behind the apartments. More shots were apparently fired in the direction of responding officers.

"Early information indicates that the suspect was taken into custody with a self inflicted gunshot wound. At this time the individual is alive and being treated by emergency medical personnel."

Waugh Street in front of the apartments was briefly closed for public safety during the incident. The road has been reopened to traffic.

The incident had been turned over to the GBI by 9:29 a.m.