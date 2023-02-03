Complex That Includes Griffin's Foot Long Hot Dogs Getting Makeover

A small commercial strip at Main and Central Avenue that has for many years included Mrs. Griffin's Foot Long Hot Dogs is getting a makeover.

Andrew Hansinger and Camille Murray are seeking UGC zoning for the property that has long been a part of the Main Street fabric.

They said Griffin's will stay and be enhanced with a new rear patio, while new additions include a French bakery, a yoga studio and a co-working space. A new courtyard is also planned.

Mr. Hansinger and Ms. Murray said, "At 821 East Main St. we are excited to build on the success of the Southside and to foster an urban, sustainable ecosystem for residents to live, work and play locally.

"To this end, we are requesting rezoning from existing C-2 to UGC. This is due to the fact that C-2 does not allow for the kinds of uses we would like to bring to the property and the amenities for the neighborhood.

"Our vision is to create an open community-oriented space based around the principles of sustainability. We are interested in reducing car emissions and reliance on auto transportation when possible, encouraging a more walkable, bikeable urban lifestyle whereby people are incentivized to drive less and walk/bike more.

"We aim to provide options for patrons and residents to stay local, eat local, and work local. To this end we will offer bike and ebike parking as well as an open courtyard type of experience for patrons to enjoy the patio, eat it places like Miss Griffin's Foot Long, and the up-and-coming French bakery. We are also opening a co-working space and a yoga studio.

"Our vision is to encourage local work/live/play/eat/socialize at the nexus of this urban growth corridor at East Main and Central.

"As you know, many new UGC zone urban housing has been built and is slated to be built and we want to support this urban density, and be able to serve the residents who live and work close by. We also aim to create a destination for others to come and enjoy the amenities we are bringing to the Southside.

"C-2 does not allow for our vision to be realized due mainly to the setbacks and the parking requirements. However, UGC does allow for this vision, giving us less strict parking requirements and allows us the flexibility to design a more dense urban footprint, while also allowing for unique landscaping and certain necessary structures without setbacks.

"We intend to help businesses like Griffin's grow and thrive for many years to come by providing a dedicated, cool space for them in the back with patio seating. We also intend to bring other businesses to the property that will provide patrons with varying food options, fitness/wellness on site, shopping and nightlife.

"This will be a place for residents and visitors to enjoy with their families and friends, their dogs, and so forth. Thank you for your consideration and partnership in making this vision a reality."