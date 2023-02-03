Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0247 Kali & Kali, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1622 Bradt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 01-17-2023 and 01-24-2023)b. 2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 612 Dodson Avenue and an unaddressed parcel in the 600 block of Dodson Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 01-17-2023 and 01-24-2023)PUBLIC WORKSc. MR-2022-0249 Collier Construction Company c/o Stacey Gilbreath (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1500 block of South Lyerly Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:FIREa. A resolution authorizing the Fire Department to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant from the 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) which is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase (2) vehicles, including a light and air combination trailer, and a full size van to be used as a rehabilitation unit to enhance regional response capability, but would be deployed locally, with the City’s ten (10%) percent match up to $35,600.00, for an amount not to exceed $356,000.00. (Revised with permission of Chairman Ledford)LEGALb. A resolution authorizing and directing the Clerk of the Council to advertise for public hearing on March 14, 2023, the annexation of certain property, containing approximately 1.27 acres, more or less in Hamilton County, Tennessee, which is lying contiguous to the present corporate limits of the City of Chattanooga, adjacent to Clark Road, the property owner of which area, TP Chattanooga Property LLC has petitioned the City of Chattanooga to be annexed. (District 6) (Revised with permission of Chairman Ledford)PUBLIC WORKSTransportationc. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on W. 46th Street from Tennessee Avenue to the dead end designating this section of W. 46th Street as “Commemorative Doris Bruce Kelly Way”. (District 7)VIII. NEXT WEEK’S PROPOSED AGENDA ITEMS.IX. Purchases.X. Committee Reports.XI. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE - MA PARTNERSHIP D/B/A DISCOUNT LIQUOR, 6231 PERIMETER DRIVE, SUITE 213 (DISTRICT 6)XII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.KALIKAXIII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Section 21-232, Jurisdiction of Office of Administrative Hearing Officer; Restrictions on Authority relating to Short Term Vacation Rental, litter, and overgrowth issues. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)PLANNINGb. 2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions. (Applicant Version)c. 2023-0015 Aventine Development Services (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 1, 3, and 6 of Ordinance No. 11827 and all other remaining conditions to remain valid and carry over for the properties located at 5993, 5979, and 5965 Highway 153, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2023-0015 Aventine Development Services (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 1, 3, and 6 of Ordinance No. 11827 and all other remaining conditions to remain valid and carry over for the properties located at 5993, 5979, and 5965 Highway 153, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2023-0015 Aventine Development Services (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 1, 3, and 6 of Ordinance No. 11827 and all other remaining conditions to remain valid and carry over for the properties located at 5993, 5979, and 5965 Highway 153. (Applicant Version)d. 2023-0016 Comfort Home Builders c/o Ingram Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2341 Jenkins Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0016 Comfort Home Builders c/o Ingram Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2341 Jenkins Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2023-0014 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone several properties in the 2600 blocks of Cowart and Williams Street and the 200 block of West 27th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone with conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2023-0014 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone several properties in the 2600 blocks of Cowart and Williams Street and the 200 block of West 27th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone with conditions. (Staff Version)2023-0014 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone with conditions to C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone several properties in the 2600 blocks of Cowart and Williams Street and the 200 block of West 27th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone with conditions to C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2023-0008 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 1800 block of Watauga Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0008 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 1800 block of Watauga Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2023-0009 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2003 South Beech Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0009 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2003 South Beech Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2023-0010 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2109 Raulston Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2023-0013 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1913 and 1915 South Kelley Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0013 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1913 and 1915 South Kelley Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2023-0012 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2209 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0012 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2209 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2023-0018 Vinicio J. Liriano (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1605 Dodds Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0018 Vinicio J. Liriano (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1605 Dodds Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)l. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article VII, Non-Conforming Uses, to add a new subsection to Section 38-541 to establish Legal Non-Conforming Protection to Existing Two-Family Dwellings in the R-1 Residential Zone that was lost due to a loss of power for more than one hundred (100) days.m. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 13, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, Section 38-188, Minimum Yard and Landscaping Requirements; Maintenance of Visibility at Access Points; relations of Yards to Turnout and Merging Lanes, and Division 29, Off-Street Parking and Loading Space Requirements, Section 38-472, General Regulations by amending Table 1700 Multi-Family Units.7. Resolutions:FINANCEa. A resolution to approve the City investment policy dated February 2023 practices.PARKS & OUTDOORSb. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors to award “Tennessee Rainbow Pops, LLC” the concessions contract to provide reasonably priced concessions at various recreation programs and events.PLANNINGc. 2023-0007 Rashad Jennings (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 3525 Garner Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 5)PUBLIC WORKSd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, with Integrated Properties, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for Contract No. C-17-017-201, Wood Recycle New Facility, to reconcile the current contract with revised pricing for holding price for additional time, conduit, and cabling for temporary scale, quantity overrun for demolition of concrete and asphalt, floor leveling of existing flooring, and other plan changes to increase by $132,757.59, for a revised amount of $1,790,141.24, with a contingency amount of $80,000.00, for a total amount of $1,870,141.24. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. M-22-001-201, Mayor’s Conference Room, to Integrated Properties, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $170,904.00, with a contingency in the amount of $20,000.00, for a total amount of $190,904.00. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing year three (3) of a five (5) year term for the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for On-Call Design and Plan Production Services, Contract No. S-20-004-100, with the following firms: (1) WK Dickson; (2) Volkert; (3) Barge Design; (4) S&ME; (5) RK&K; (6) Geosyntec; (7) CTI; (8) Croy; (9) Chazen; (10) Brown & Caldwell; (11) Arcadis, that each consultant qualified for, the renewal of the five (5), one (1) year blanket contracts for professional services estimated at $1,050,000.00 total annually for all eleven (11) professional firms for use by all departments.MAYOR’S OFFICEg. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Leandrea Sanderfur to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Johan Denyschen to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Evann Freeman to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Stephen Culp to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Arcie Reeves to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Corey Evatt to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Daniela Peterson to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Bill Nye to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.o. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Charita Allen to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority for a term beginning on February 8, 2023, and ending on February 7, 2028.p. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Michael Mallen to the Air Pollution Control Board for a term beginning on February 15, 2023, and ending on February 14, 2027.q. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mark Harrison to the Air Pollution Control Board for a term beginning on February 15, 2023, and ending on February 14, 2027.r. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kevin Boehm to the Air Pollution Control Board for a term beginning on February 15, 2023, and ending on February 14, 2027.8. NEXT WEEK’S PROPOSED AGENDA ITEMS.9. Purchases.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.