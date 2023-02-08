Latest Headlines

Stolen U-Haul Car Hauler Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, February 8, 2023

A U-Haul employee located a stolen U-Haul car hauler in the 9300 block of Lumber Lane. The hauler had been reported stolen in Jacksonville, Fl.

A resident of the Spring Green apartment complex reported the odor of narcotics coming from a neighbor’s apartment. No such odor was detected when an officer arrived on scene.

A resident in the 9500 block of Heathwood Drive reported that they had received a suspicious note in their mailbox and they were afraid that the unwanted individual might return.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original narcotics charge.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on a bond revocation warrant from a criminal trespass charge.

Southern Adventist University’s Campus Safety office assisted a student file a suspicious person complaint with police after the student became concerned that they were being followed while shopping at the Dollar Tree.

Officers responded to the Crossroads Plaza, at 4 Corners, after being notified that an individual was on the property after being told they were no longer allowed to be there. The individual was allowed to leave on their own.

An officer reset a water line cap in the 5900 block of Tucker Road after it had allegedly caused a motorist to have a flat tire.

A traffic stop for speeding in the 10000 block of Lee Highway resulted in EMS being called after it was discovered that the driver was attempting to transport an elderly passenger with a head injury to the hospital.

A business alarm was activated in the 5900 block of Main Street. The building was checked and management was able to arrive on scene to reset the alarm.

An officer assisted the management at Springhill Suites with an individual who was asked to leave the premises.

Police responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Ray Lane for a reported disorder. No disorder was found, but a Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody on bond revocation warrants from original narcotics charges and transported to the jail.

Latest Headlines
Stolen U-Haul Car Hauler Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Chased Off; Man Doesn't Want Bike Left On His Property
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Central Outlasts Soddy Daisy In Triple OT Thriller; Pounders' Williams Scores 38
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/7/2023
Walker Valley Tames Bears In Overtime Win, 47-43
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/7/2023
Red Bank Gets Hot On Senior Night With Win Over East Ridge
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/7/2023
Breaking News
Stolen U-Haul Car Hauler Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/8/2023

A U-Haul employee located a stolen U-Haul car hauler in the 9300 block of Lumber Lane. The hauler had been reported stolen in Jacksonville, Fl. A resident of the Spring Green apartment complex ... more

Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Chased Off; Man Doesn't Want Bike Left On His Property
  • 2/8/2023

A man told police that around 10 a.m. at least one white male cut a hole in the fence of his property on Workman Road to gain entry to steal auto parts from his salvage yard. Another man told ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff NONSUPPORT AND ... more

Breaking News
Business Manager Of Cleveland Church Charged With Embezzling Large Amounts From Church
  • 2/7/2023
AG Skrmetti Joins Group Urging Yelp "To Stop Discriminating Against Crisis Pregnancy Centers"
  • 2/7/2023
Interim Title To Be Removed For City Attorney Phil Noblett
Interim Title To Be Removed For City Attorney Phil Noblett
  • 2/7/2023
Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House
Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House
  • 2/7/2023
VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response (3)
  • 2/3/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Sports
Mocs Back At McKenzie For Contest With Citadel
  • 2/7/2023
Lady Vols Lose In Double OT At Mississippi State
  • 2/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Mashack, Key May See More Playing Time For Vols
Dan Fleser: Mashack, Key May See More Playing Time For Vols
  • 2/6/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs Volleyball Signs Louisiana Tech Hitter
  • 2/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
  • 2/6/2023
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
  • 2/7/2023
Did You Know? Non-Binary
Did You Know? Non-Binary
  • 2/8/2023
West 26th Street Closed Through Wednesday For Emergency Crane Lift
  • 2/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
  • 2/7/2023
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
  • 2/7/2023
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Scenic City Chorus In Concert On Sunday At First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Dining
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
  • 2/6/2023
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Business
Shaw Industries Announces Acquisition Of Watershed Solar
  • 2/6/2023
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
  • 2/6/2023
Leadership Chattanooga Class Of 2023-2024 Nominations Open
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
New Home Construction In Walker County Remained Consistent In 2022
  • 2/7/2023
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage On Feb. 16
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage On Feb. 16
  • 2/7/2023
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 2/7/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts Career Preview Day In Rock Spring
  • 2/7/2023
Ocoee Middle School Students Win Awards In National Essay Writing Competition
Ocoee Middle School Students Win Awards In National Essay Writing Competition
  • 2/7/2023
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Announces "Center Stage" Charity Initiative
  • 2/6/2023
Living Well
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
  • 2/7/2023
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
  • 2/7/2023
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 16th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction Chairs
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Cherokee Removal Program Will Be At Moccasin Bend On Feb. 18
  • 2/3/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/6/2023
Obituaries
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Myers Vanoer
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Myers Vanoer
  • 2/7/2023
Wayne L. Lee
Wayne L. Lee
  • 2/7/2023
Atheria Freeman
Atheria Freeman
  • 2/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
  • 2/7/2023
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
  • 2/7/2023
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
  • 2/7/2023