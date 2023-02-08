Stolen U-Haul Car Hauler Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A U-Haul employee located a stolen U-Haul car hauler in the 9300 block of Lumber Lane. The hauler had been reported stolen in Jacksonville, Fl.

A resident of the Spring Green apartment complex reported the odor of narcotics coming from a neighbor’s apartment. No such odor was detected when an officer arrived on scene.

A resident in the 9500 block of Heathwood Drive reported that they had received a suspicious note in their mailbox and they were afraid that the unwanted individual might return.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original narcotics charge.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on a bond revocation warrant from a criminal trespass charge.

Southern Adventist University’s Campus Safety office assisted a student file a suspicious person complaint with police after the student became concerned that they were being followed while shopping at the Dollar Tree.

Officers responded to the Crossroads Plaza, at 4 Corners, after being notified that an individual was on the property after being told they were no longer allowed to be there. The individual was allowed to leave on their own.

An officer reset a water line cap in the 5900 block of Tucker Road after it had allegedly caused a motorist to have a flat tire.

A traffic stop for speeding in the 10000 block of Lee Highway resulted in EMS being called after it was discovered that the driver was attempting to transport an elderly passenger with a head injury to the hospital.

A business alarm was activated in the 5900 block of Main Street. The building was checked and management was able to arrive on scene to reset the alarm.

An officer assisted the management at Springhill Suites with an individual who was asked to leave the premises.

Police responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Ray Lane for a reported disorder. No disorder was found, but a Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody on bond revocation warrants from original narcotics charges and transported to the jail.