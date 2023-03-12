Walden Security Guard At Erlanger Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Co-Worker

A Walden Security Guard at Erlanger Hospital has been arrested after he accidentally shot another guard.

Jayce Jenkins, 24, of Rossville, was charged with felony reckless endangerment after shooting Ryan Howard in the left groin.

After the shooting the pair went the short distance to the emergency room for treatment of the shooting victim.

Police said the two often "joked around" and sometimes that would involve pointing a gun at the other.

Video showed the victim playfully kick Jenkins, who then pointed the gun at him and it fired.

The victim did not want to prosecute, it was stated.