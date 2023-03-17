Man, 55, In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Hit And Run Driver On McCallie Avenue

Chattanooga Police said a man on a bicycle was struck by a hit and run driver on McCallie Avenue early Friday morning.
Police responded to the pedestrian hit call at 3:05 a.m.
Officers were alerted to a person in the roadway and found a bicyclist who had been struck by a car. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was listed as a 55-year-old black male.
Traffic investigators are still working to determine who hit the victim.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.