Man, 55, In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Hit And Run Driver On McCallie Avenue

Chattanooga Police said a man on a bicycle was struck by a hit and run driver on McCallie Avenue early Friday morning.

Police responded to the pedestrian hit call at 3:05 a.m.

Officers were alerted to a person in the roadway and found a bicyclist who had been struck by a car. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was listed as a 55-year-old black male.

Traffic investigators are still working to determine who hit the victim.