Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, March 17, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).

III. Special Presentation.
Proclamation Honoring Randi Haynes
By Mayor Tim Kelly and Chairman Darrin Ledford
Public Hearing (Chattanooga Climate Action Plan)

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0026 Grant Ellis (R-5 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 335 Browns Ferry Road, from R-5 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

b. 2023-0022 EA Homes, LP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 7671 Goodwin Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

c. 2023-0024 1211 5th MU, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1601 South Holtzclaw Avenue, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022), subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
                        
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VII. Resolutions:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Adam Cowen to the Shallowford Region Community Advisory Committee for District 9, with a term beginning on March 22, 2023, and ending on March 22, 2025. (District 9)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept Emergency Solution Grant funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for an approximate amount of $134,375.00.

c. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30674 authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to utilize $400,000.00 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Cares Act funding to provide assistance to eligible landlords with vacant units to complete maintenance and minor repairs, with an increase of $100,000.00, for a total amount of $500,000.00.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Beverly Bell to the Form-Based Code Committee, for a term beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2026.

PLANNING

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Planning/Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency to enter into an agreement with Planning Next to prepare area plans for the City of Chattanooga, in the amount of $1,119,000.00, with a contingency amount of $111,900.00, for a total amount not to exceed $1,230,900.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
                          
XI. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Dotley).

3. Special Presentation.
Proclamation - National Vietnam War Veterans Day
By Councilman Chip Henderson

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances - First Reading:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III, by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)

PLANNING

b. 2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 03-14-2023)
2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Real Estate Purchase Agreement with Tennessee American Water Company to purchase a 14,863 square foot portion of Tax Map No. 135-016 at 455 Moccasin Bend Road and a temporary construction easement for an adjacent 3,375 square feet, in substantially the forms attached, at a total purchase price of $22,000.00, for the Tennessee American Water Company construction of a water booster pump station and to authorize the Mayor to execute all documents required to complete the transaction. (District 1)

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to jointly with Hamilton County enter into an Agreement for Easement with Tennessee American Water Company, in substantially the form attached, to purchase a 20 foot wide easement of approximately 2,950 linear feet, which is approximately 1.35 acres, for current and future underground water lines, at the purchase price of $55,000.00, with all proceeds to be equally divided with Hamilton County, and to authorize the Mayor to execute any additional transactional documents. (District 1)

c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement with Dardenelle Long, in substantially the form attached, for the use of the barn on the Brown Acres golf course property, further identified as Tax Map No. 158I-G-001 at 406 Brown Road, for the keeping of animals as consistent with zoning, for a term of four (4) years beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2027, with a rental rate of $200.00 per month. (District 6)
                                  
MAYOR’S OFFICE

d. A resolution adopting the City of Chattanooga 2023 Climate Action Plan.

POLICE

e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Knox Edwards, as special police officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.

PUBLIC WORKS

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-22-018-201, raise and lower manholes for Tennessee State paving projects, to Professional Concrete Finishing, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, for $449,675.00, with a contingency in the amount of $50,325.00, for a total amount of $500,000.00. (Districts 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9)

WASTEWATER

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to execute a Third Amendment to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvements Plan (e2i2), an Interlocal Agreement for cost sharing between the City of Chattanooga and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, as part of the City of Chattanooga’s Consent Decree, and said amendment to extend the deadline to complete the project.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

