Fire Damages Home On Hamill Road Friday Evening

A fire damaged a home in Hixson Friday evening, but Chattanooga firefighters got it out quickly, preventing flames from spreading any further.

CFD companies were called at 7:44 p.m. to a house in the 2400 block of Hamill Road. Heavy smoke was coming out of the front of a single-story family dwelling on arrival. No one was home at the time. Firefighters made an initial attack and simultaneously searched the structure. No one was found inside. Crews knocked the flames down very fast in the living room and laundry room area.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 6, Quint 16, Engine 11, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), Hamilton County EMS, CFD Supply, CFD Training Staff, CFD Investigations, Chattanooga Gas, EPB, and CPD responded.