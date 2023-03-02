HCSO Personnel Investigating Thursday Morning Threat At Loftis Middle School

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit was made aware on Thursday morning that a threat had been made against Loftis Middle School.
After being advised of the threat, HCSO personnel immediately began an investigation.
A federal indictment says 24-year-old Jonathan Stephen Bash used interstate means to induce an individual below age 18 to engage in sexual activity.
The indictment says the conduct was "for ... more
Conversation continued at the City Beer Board on Thursday about how outlets that sell beer in Chattanooga will be educated about the new state law known as Dallas’s Law. Beer Inspector Sgt. Jason ... more
Police responded to a prowler at a home on Hixson Pike. Police spoke with two men and the homeowner said someone was under his home. He pulled the vent off the floor inside the home and said ... more