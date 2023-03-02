Latest Headlines

HCSO Personnel Investigating Thursday Morning Threat At Loftis Middle School

  • Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit was made aware on Thursday morning that a threat had been made against Loftis Middle School.

After being advised of the threat, HCSO personnel immediately began an investigation.

UTC Women Defeat Furman, 63-52, In Tourney Quarterfinals
  • Sports
  • 3/2/2023
#12 Vols Wrap Up Regular Season With Trip To Auburn On Saturday
  • Sports
  • 3/2/2023
Federal Statutory Rape Charge Brought Against Bash
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2023
City Beer Board Still Has Many Questions About New Dallas’s Law
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2023
Hamilton County, Bradley, Cleveland Schools Closed Friday Due To Possible Severe Weather
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2023
Federal Statutory Rape Charge Brought Against Bash
  • 3/2/2023

A federal indictment says 24-year-old Jonathan Stephen Bash used interstate means to induce an individual below age 18 to engage in sexual activity. The indictment says the conduct was "for ... more

City Beer Board Still Has Many Questions About New Dallas’s Law
  • 3/2/2023

Conversation continued at the City Beer Board on Thursday about how outlets that sell beer in Chattanooga will be educated about the new state law known as Dallas’s Law. Beer Inspector Sgt. Jason ... more

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Prowler Is Under His Home; Man’s Vehicle Is Stolen While He Uses The Bathroom
  • 3/2/2023

Police responded to a prowler at a home on Hixson Pike. Police spoke with two men and the homeowner said someone was under his home. He pulled the vent off the floor inside the home and said ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 3/2/2023
Fugitive Arrested At Ooltewah McDonalds - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/2/2023
Police Blotter: Couple Argues Over Man’s Infidelity, Then He Takes Her Car; Woman On Wrong Bus Causes A Disorder
  • 3/1/2023
Tennessee Highway Patrol Saves Man From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge
  • 3/1/2023
Rep. Fleischmann Joins House Committee On Science, Space, And Technology
  • 3/1/2023
Delbert And Racism - And Response (2)
  • 2/28/2023
Jerry Summers: "Street Walkers" Needed
  • 3/2/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 March 2 Legislative Update
  • 3/2/2023
Why Memphis Matters
  • 3/1/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
UTC Women Defeat Furman, 63-52, In Tourney Quarterfinals
  • 3/2/2023
#12 Vols Wrap Up Regular Season With Trip To Auburn On Saturday
  • 3/2/2023
Burke Homers Again As Vols Defeat Charleston Southern, 8-2
  • 3/2/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC's Stephens First Team, Alexis Named To Freshman Team
  • 3/1/2023
Happenings
“Rock the Riverfront” Starts March 17; Moxy Has New Owners
  • 3/2/2023
Stacey Alexander: Robots Versus Mankind
  • 3/2/2023
Jerry Summers: The Grove No. 2
  • 3/2/2023
Road Closings Announced For Chattanooga Marathon
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins March 12
  • 3/2/2023
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/2/2023
Heritage House Has Singer Songwriters Night Thursday
  • 3/1/2023
New Hip-Hop Summit Speaker Series Kicks Off March 9
  • 3/1/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
  • 2/28/2023
Delbert And Racism - And Response (2)
  • 2/28/2023
Jerry Summers: "Street Walkers" Needed
  • 3/2/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 March 2 Legislative Update
  • 3/2/2023
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady In The New Year
  • 3/2/2023
Astec Industries Reports Net Sales Increase Of 27.1 Percent
  • 3/2/2023
The Dixie Group Has Net Loss Of $35.1 Million For 2022
  • 3/2/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/2/2023
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
  • 3/2/2023
Hotel Company Acquires Downtown Sports Barn
  • 3/2/2023
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
  • 3/2/2023
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
  • 3/2/2023
iSustain Announces $400,000 Sustainability Endowment To UT Haslam College Of Business
  • 3/2/2023
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Starts Friday
  • 3/2/2023
Parkridge East Takes Part In Read Across America
  • 3/2/2023
Neurosurgeon Mayshan Ghiassi, MD, FAANS, Joins CHI Memorial Stroke And Neuroscience Center
  • 3/2/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Anglers To Compete For $300,000 Next Week At Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2023 At Lake Norman
  • 3/2/2023
Arbor Day Celebration And Tree Planting Set For March 4
  • 2/27/2023
Community Invited To Participate In 9th Annual Weed Wrangle
  • 2/27/2023
IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
  • 2/28/2023
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
  • 3/2/2023
"Jezebel And Jesus" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/1/2023
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
  • 2/28/2023
Tina Michelle Wilson
  • 3/2/2023
Delmos Benefield
  • 3/2/2023
Philip Wilson Harrison
  • 3/2/2023
Roan, Eddie Lee (Summerville)
  • 3/2/2023
Payne, Eddie Milton (Dalton)
  • 3/2/2023
Henderson, Linda Sue (Cohutta)
  • 3/2/2023