Wallace A. Smith Elementary Teacher Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Against Students

  • Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Detectives in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services were notified on March 3 of an allegation of inappropriate behavior from a teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School.

The teacher was identified as Duane Sanders, a first grade teacher at the Wallace A. Smith Elementary School.

During the course of the investigation, several children were identified as potential victims.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have been working with the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office and on Monday, a Hamilton County Grand Jury handed down a multiple count indictment for Duane Sanders.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The HCSO takes all allegations of criminal activity seriously, especially when it pertains to our community’s children. In matters involving children and suspected child sexual abuse, we will thoroughly and meticulously investigate every allegation and lead to ensure our community’s youth are protected and those who harm them are held accountable." 

Sanders has been taken into custody by HCSO Investigative Services and Fugitive Unit personnel and is awaiting booking at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, “Our main concern is protecting children and ensuring justice for any child victim, both involved in this investigation or any other. My office will continue to work with law enforcement, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Department of Children’s Services to identify and support the children in this community."

Hamilton County Schools released the following statement:

"Providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students in Hamilton County is the most important responsibility we have as a district. Hamilton County Schools takes any allegation of abuse very seriously.

"Two weeks ago, school officials were made aware that the Department of Children’s Services had an open investigation into one of our teachers, Duane Sanders. In keeping with state law and school board policies, Mr. Sanders was suspended without pay pending the outcome of this investigation.

"Last week, District Attorney General Coty Wamp met with school system leadership and revealed that there was probable cause to believe that Mr. Sanders had sexually abused first grade students at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School. These allegations are devastating. We are heartbroken at the thought that any school system employee would harm a child.

"Rooted in our core values, we are committed to caring for people. In response to these allegations, we will be offering support to students, families, and faculty. We want to ensure that anyone impacted by the allegations receives the full support available from Hamilton County Schools. We recognize this can be triggering to current and past victims of abuse. Counselors will be available to any student, family, and faculty that needs support. If anyone needs any counseling or other support in connection with this matter, please contact our HCS support line, 498-KIDS (498-5437).

"If anyone has been the victim of any other act of sexual abuse and needs to discuss it with a trained professional, please contact the national sexual abuse hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), and you will be connected to the help you need.

"We have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement to further their investigation and to identify any other potential victims of abuse. If anyone is aware of any information that might be helpful to this investigation, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022. If you believe a child might have information helpful to this investigation, please contact the Department of Children’s Services at 877-237-0004.

"As always, the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority, and we will work with the District Attorney, law enforcement, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and our counselors to address the needs of our students to the best of our ability. Hamilton County Schools will continue to utilize every means possible to protect the students entrusted to us and to provide them with a safe and supportive learning environment."

This is an ongoing investigation, and it is possible there could be more child victims who have yet to be discovered. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation or if they know of a child who may have been a victim, they should contact Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423 622-0022.

Based on the confidential nature of this case, the indictment has been filed with the Criminal Court Clerk under seal. 

