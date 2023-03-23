Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, March 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAXTER, MARIE LASHAY 
6625 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

BEAN, NORMAN CARL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

BOLES, AMBER NICOLE 
1814 SWEETWATER VONORE RD SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BOWLES, KAREN D 
2831 HIDDEN TRAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE 
6403 WARE BRANCH COVE DR HARRISON, 373419770 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY 
1324 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (MARSHALL COUNTY - CONTRABAND IN

BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR 
113 LAUREL ROAD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BURT, SHAMECA LASHON 
314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

CAMPBELL, AARON LEE 
3923 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER NEWCOMB, JEFFERY L 
5520 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO 
3327 PINEWOOD AVE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNFER THE INFUELNC

CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL 
6316 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163207 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

CLARK, DUSTIN CODY 
2047 OAK STREET SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RECKLESS DRIVING

COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL 
6808 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA 
684 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN 
6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 373419755 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRUTCHER, BRITTANY NICOLE 
217 TIMBER KNOLL DR. #117 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, MAKAYLA N 
452 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, MARLON JAMES 
25 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

DAVIS, MARQUIS ZYSHON 
5003 SHOALS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE UN

DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK 
2159 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DUPREE, ROSETTA 
3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE 
4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DYER, SAMUEL M 
1906 CANTERBURY NW DALTON, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ENGLAND, NICHOLAS W 
727 E 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING

FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE 
1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST

GALEAS RODRIGUEZ, DAVID BRYAN 
563 UNION FORK RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GARRETT, MYLEKEYA J 
2117 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

GRAVITT, MARIANA LEE 
3305 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HERNANDEZ, ELI 
8626 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, 373633121 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT 
20 WAYNE HARRIS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307074773 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JAMES, SHANNON MELISSA 
1313 RIDGEFIELD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS - DRIVING ON REVOKED

JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAVETTE, DIAMOND ROSETTY 
4129 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE 
2495 HILLSBORO BLVD MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT)

MCCLENDON, TRACIE YVETTE 
1308 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

MCGLAMERY, PHILLIP EDWARD 
10226 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PAGE, ERNESTINE 
2300 WILSON STREET APT 4A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST 
1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, MARK DOUGLAS 
9260 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO 
7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POWE, KALEB 
1004 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RASH SANDERS, ALISON CHRISTY 
191 COUNTY LANE ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (UNLAWFUL P
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (UNLAWFUL P
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POS
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG-MISD CITATIO

REED, TOMMY ELISHANARD 
241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES 
9233 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN 
485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, TERRY MARSHELL 
3210 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

STURDIVANT, MONTARIUS LAJUAN 
805 MAGNOLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

VAUGHN, DAVID RAY 
1639 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WATKINS, ORLANDO ARTEZ 
2210 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEAMS, DARITON L 
452 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE 
6228 KANEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

YOUNG, JOE LEE 
1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT)
  • PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (PUBLIC INT
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HODGE, ROBERT GRADY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HOLT, ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
HUDSON, LAVAIER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEAVITT, JUSTIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PRICE, MARTELL DEWANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SUTU-COHONG, REIGINALDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
