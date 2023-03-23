Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAXTER, MARIE LASHAY
6625 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
BEAN, NORMAN CARL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
BOLES, AMBER NICOLE
1814 SWEETWATER VONORE RD SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BOWLES, KAREN D
2831 HIDDEN TRAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
6403 WARE BRANCH COVE DR HARRISON, 373419770
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY
1324 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (MARSHALL COUNTY - CONTRABAND IN
BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR
113 LAUREL ROAD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BURT, SHAMECA LASHON
314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
CAMPBELL, AARON LEE
3923 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER NEWCOMB, JEFFERY L
5520 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO
3327 PINEWOOD AVE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNFER THE INFUELNC
CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL
6316 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163207
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CLARK, DUSTIN CODY
2047 OAK STREET SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RECKLESS DRIVING
COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL
6808 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA
684 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN
6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 373419755
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRUTCHER, BRITTANY NICOLE
217 TIMBER KNOLL DR. #117 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, MAKAYLA N
452 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, MARLON JAMES
25 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DAVIS, MARQUIS ZYSHON
5003 SHOALS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE UN
DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK
2159 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DUPREE, ROSETTA
3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DYER, SAMUEL M
1906 CANTERBURY NW DALTON,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ENGLAND, NICHOLAS W
727 E 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE
1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
GALEAS RODRIGUEZ, DAVID BRYAN
563 UNION FORK RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GARRETT, MYLEKEYA J
2117 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
GRAVITT, MARIANA LEE
3305 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HERNANDEZ, ELI
8626 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, 373633121
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT
20 WAYNE HARRIS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307074773
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAMES, SHANNON MELISSA
1313 RIDGEFIELD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS - DRIVING ON REVOKED
JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAVETTE, DIAMOND ROSETTY
4129 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE
2495 HILLSBORO BLVD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT)
MCCLENDON, TRACIE YVETTE
1308 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
MCGLAMERY, PHILLIP EDWARD
10226 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PAGE, ERNESTINE
2300 WILSON STREET APT 4A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, MARK DOUGLAS
9260 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POWE, KALEB
1004 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RASH SANDERS, ALISON CHRISTY
191 COUNTY LANE ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (UNLAWFUL P
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (UNLAWFUL P
PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POS
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG-MISD CITATIO
REED, TOMMY ELISHANARD
241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
9233 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, TERRY MARSHELL
3210 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
STURDIVANT, MONTARIUS LAJUAN
805 MAGNOLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
1639 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WATKINS, ORLANDO ARTEZ
2210 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEAMS, DARITON L
452 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
6228 KANEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
YOUNG, JOE LEE
1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
