Here are the mug shots:

BAXTER, MARIE LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN BEAN, NORMAN CARL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT)

PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (PUBLIC INT BOLES, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BOWLES, KAREN D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATION (MARSHALL COUNTY - CONTRABAND IN BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BURT, SHAMECA LASHON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/20/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) CAMPBELL, AARON LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/15/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/17/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTER NEWCOMB, JEFFERY L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNFER THE INFUELNC CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE CLARK, DUSTIN CODY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

RECKLESS DRIVING COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/30/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRUTCHER, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, MAKAYLA N

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, MARQUIS ZYSHON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE UN DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/14/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DUPREE, ROSETTA

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/06/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/27/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DYER, SAMUEL M

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST GARRETT, MYLEKEYA J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/06/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GRAVITT, MARIANA LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/13/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HERNANDEZ, ELI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HODGE, ROBERT GRADY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HOLT, ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDSON, LAVAIER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE JAMES, SHANNON MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/25/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS - DRIVING ON REVOKED LAVETTE, DIAMOND ROSETTY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED LEAVITT, JUSTIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/08/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT) MCCLENDON, TRACIE YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/30/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN MCGLAMERY, PHILLIP EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOORE, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PAGE, ERNESTINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, MARK DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/06/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POWE, KALEB

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES PRICE, MARTELL DEWANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION RAPER, JOHN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RASH SANDERS, ALISON CHRISTY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION

PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION

PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (UNLAWFUL P

PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (UNLAWFUL P

PETITION TO REVOKE - FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POS

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG-MISD CITATIO REED, TOMMY ELISHANARD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/19/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TERRY MARSHELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS STURDIVANT, MONTARIUS LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY SUTU-COHONG, REIGINALDO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WEAMS, DARITON L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



