Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, March 25, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUGUSTO, CESAR
2016 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, DAWSON ALEXANDER
103 CHEROKEE BLVD, APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE
126 LOWER END WAY ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY

BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON
1916 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY
320 EAST VIEW DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN
1185 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING

BURGIN, COREY LEVON
5791 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

CHASE, JACOB CODY
8218 PIER POINT DR HARRISON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
1970 WARWICICK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN
867 PORTER RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COX, TIFFANY L
726 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE
2720 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, KOBE L
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
144 BISHOP WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
5005 17TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

EDWARDS, VALERIE VERLISA
2314 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ELLIOT, NATSHA CHAVETTE
610 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE
7925 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE
1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GLADNEY, LOYD DAVID
104 RIVER MEADOW DR CALHOUN, 307011772
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARMON, DILLION DEVON
1200 MCCORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE
6413 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419203
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ISOM, JUSTIN ONEAL TYGER
5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, RANDY LEE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMP POSSESSION OF METH

LOCKLIN, THEODORE
1608 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARTIN, CHRISTIAN LAMAR
915 HEMLOCK DR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

MCGHEE, JAMES EDWARD
4938 WILLOW LAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MIDDLEBROOKS, DERRICK LEON
2131 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRISEY, TRACEY DEE
3127 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083058
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL
2217 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY
4392 FOX HOUND MEMPHIS, 381417345
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROWE, DONALD EDWARD
8129 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373417002
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
3604 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SECUNDA, CALLIE CAILIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM. MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374045606
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

SHERRILL, KARI DANIELLE
1674 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

STONE, TERRELL DYSHON
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN APT44 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

TURNER, MARIO ORAN
3907 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WIMBERLY, CONNOR L
3321 PARKER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191619
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WOOD, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT Y193 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

BAILEY, DAWSON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/03/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • EVADING ARREST
CHASE, JACOB CODY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHEN, JASON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ABUSE OF CORPSE
COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COX, TIFFANY L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, KOBE L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
ELLIOT, NATSHA CHAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLADNEY, LOYD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/04/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARMON, DILLION DEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ISOM, JUSTIN ONEAL TYGER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMP POSSESSION OF METH
LOCKLIN, THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MARTIN, CHRISTIAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/17/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
MCGHEE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MIDDLEBROOKS, DERRICK LEON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRISEY, TRACEY DEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/23/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROWE, DONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/04/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SECUNDA, CALLIE CAILIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VANDALISM. MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
SHERRILL, KARI DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
STONE, TERRELL DYSHON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
TURNER, MARIO ORAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WIMBERLY, CONNOR L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

