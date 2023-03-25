Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, DAWSON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/03/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CHASE, JACOB CODY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHEN, JASON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COX, TIFFANY L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DAVIS, KOBE L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
|
|ELLIOT, NATSHA CHAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLADNEY, LOYD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/04/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARMON, DILLION DEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ISOM, JUSTIN ONEAL TYGER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMP POSSESSION OF METH
|
|LOCKLIN, THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MARTIN, CHRISTIAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/17/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MCGHEE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, DERRICK LEON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRISEY, TRACEY DEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/23/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ROWE, DONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/04/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SECUNDA, CALLIE CAILIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- VANDALISM. MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|SHERRILL, KARI DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|STONE, TERRELL DYSHON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|TURNER, MARIO ORAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WIMBERLY, CONNOR L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|