Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, DAWSON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/03/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST CHASE, JACOB CODY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHEN, JASON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

ABUSE OF CORPSE COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/15/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COX, TIFFANY L

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, KOBE L

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/25/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 ELLIOT, NATSHA CHAVETTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADNEY, LOYD DAVID

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/04/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARMON, DILLION DEVON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/17/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ISOM, JUSTIN ONEAL TYGER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/25/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAYNE, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMP POSSESSION OF METH LOCKLIN, THEODORE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/10/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MARTIN, CHRISTIAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/17/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST MCGHEE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/06/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MIDDLEBROOKS, DERRICK LEON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRISEY, TRACEY DEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/23/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROWE, DONALD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 02/04/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

