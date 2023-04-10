Police Blotter: Stranger Tries To Sell Couple’s 2 Cars; Man And Woman Each Bit By The Other’s Dog

A man on E. 16th Street told police he had two older vehicles parked on the street next to a fence line. A Cash 4 Junk Cars tow truck came by and was confirming that they wanted to sell them. The man’s wife said they were not for sale. The driver said he was sent a video from a phone number that said they were for sale. The video was of the two vehicles just there. The man’s wife called the number and asked are the vehicles for sale and a male voice said, “Yeah.” The man’s wife said how are you trying to sell my vehicle, and the man hung up. Police advised the man to place "Not for Sale" signs in the vehicles. There is no other information besides the phone number and a male voice.

The Community Kitchen security guard, at 727 E. 11th St., told police that while working he had a disagreement with a man. The security guard said that during the verbal altercation, the man made some threats towards him and he asked the man to leave the property. An officer spoke with the man at the intersection of E. 11th Street and Baldwin Street. The man confirmed he had a disagreement with the security guard about shoes, but denied any threats made towards him. Per the security guard’s request, the man was trespassed from the property. Police warned the man to not come back to the Community Kitchen's property or he would be criminally prosecuted for trespassing.

An employee at Vaportonics at 8031 E. Brainerd Road told police someone stole the business trash can.

A man at apartments on Tunnel Boulevard told police he went to work and when he arrived home he noticed that his two outdoor chairs and desk had been thrown away in the dumpster. It was later discovered that the maintenance grounds crew possibly threw them away by accident since the lawn maintenance placed them by the dumpsters. There was a large tree down by the apartment and this is where the cleanup took place.

A woman told police that while she was parked on E. 3rd Street, her Volkswagen Atlas was damaged on the passenger side from the front corner to the door. It is unknown what caused the damage.

While working an extra job at Hamilton Place Mall, an officer was informed by CBL security that the manager of a mall store wanted to speak with them. The officer met with the manager who said she wanted to make a police report regarding another woman who has been causing her problems. The manager said the other woman has been messaging her husband inappropriately and was told to stop. The manager said since then, the other woman has been showing up to her store and bothering her. She said the woman has not made any threats or been disorderly, rather just her being there after the incident previously mentioned has been causing the manager issues. On the manager's behalf, the officer contacted the phone number provided that supposedly belongs to the other woman. The officer spoke with a woman who identified herself to be the other woman’s sister. The officer told her to tell the other woman to stay away from the manager and her place of business. The sister said she would tell the other woman.

The general manager of Moon Pie at 429 Broad St. told police an older black male came into her store, put a bunch of candles and sweaters under his clothes and left. The manager said she wants to press charges. Police were unable to make contact with the suspect and, because there was no further way to identify the suspect, no further action was taken.

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police her car was damaged by what she said looks possibly like a lawnmower. The damage is multiple white scuff marks and she said that a rock possibly made a hole in her plastic grille as well. The woman said the car parked directly next to hers has similar damage as well, so she thinks that the lawn crew hired by her apartment complex accidentally damaged both of the vehicles. The dollar amount for damage to her vehicle is pending.

An employee at Ace Hardware at 9239 Lee Hwy. told police a man stole a tan 45 quart Yeti cooler worth about $325, and a plumbing snake/auger worth about $17. The suspect had a black hat, full black/gray beard, and was wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants, and black boots. The employee showed the officer video footage of the suspect grabbing the cooler off the shelf towards the front of the store and walking right out the front door. The employee said the suspect left in a white Ford Expedition that possibly had a yellow license plate.

Police were called to Heritage Park at 1428 Jenkins Road where a man and women were with their dogs. After speaking with the two people, an officer concluded that the woman’s dog bit the man’s dog in the neck and would not let go. The man grabbed the woman’s dog to separate the dogs, and the woman’s dog bit the man as well. At that point, the woman also tried to separate the dogs and then the man’s dog bit the woman. Both were checked by EMS and McKamey arrived to complete their report.