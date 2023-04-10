Metro Nashville Council Expected To Put Expelled Legislator Jones Back In House

The Nashville Metro Council called a special meeting on Monday afternoon at which it was expected to vote to put an expelled House member back into the General Assembly.

The council was expected to name Justin Jones as the interim House member for District 52.

A large number of Jones supporters were expected to be at the meeting and outside the council chambers.

The House on Thursday, after a raucous day-long session, expelled Mr. Jones and Justin Pearson of Memphis for their part in breaking into a House session with a pro gun message.

There was an attempt also to expel House member Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, but it fell one vote short.

If put back into office, Justine Jones would serve until a special election is held. He would be expected to run in that election.

Notice of the special called meeting says:

The District 52 seat in the Tennessee State House of Representatives was vacated by adoption of HR0065 on April 6, 2023.

When the seat of any member of either house becomes vacant, Article 2, Section 15 of the Tennessee State Constitution places the onus on the local legislative body to elect an interim successor to serve until a special election occurs to fill the vacancy where a vacancy is created more than 12 months prior to the end of the member’s term. The interim successor must be a qualified voter of the district represented.

Pursuant to Section 3.04 of the Metropolitan Charter and Rule 49 of the Council Rules of Procedure, I am calling a Special Meeting of the Metropolitan Council on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber for the following purposes:

to announce the vacancy of the Tennessee House of Representatives District 52 seat;

to discuss Council Rule 49 procedures for filling vacancies in offices of public officials; and

if determined by the Council, vote on the election of an interim successor.

Jim Shulman

Vice Mayor