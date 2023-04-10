Latest Headlines

Cleveland City Council Asked To Allow Cleveland Utilities To Go Into Broadband Business

  • Monday, April 10, 2023

The power company in Cleveland, Tn., is planning to get into the broadband business.

The Cleveland City Council was set to vote this afternoon on the formation of the Cleveland Utilities Authority.

The initial board was to include:

Aubrey Ector At large Director June 30, 2025

Joe Cate At large Director June 30, 2026

Eddie Cartwright At large Director June 30, 2024

Debbie Melton At large Director June 30, 2023

David May, Jr. Representative of Cleveland City Council September 2024

A citizen group, the Cleveland TN Patriots, asked for a delay, saying the public has had very little notice of the plan.

The group said a public hearing was held last Wednesday night "when most residents of Bradley County are in church."

They said a vote on the far-reaching project was then set for today.

The group, who said the cost of the program would be $72 million, said almost all households in Bradley County already have Internet from private companies.

Members of the group include Dan Rawls, founder of Bradley Constitutionalists; Glenda Pappu, organizer for the Tennessee Neighbors for Liberty; Ted Gleason, treasurer for Advocates for Bradley County; and Angie Kitchen, State Coordinator of Information and Education for Tennessee Republic.

In Chattanooga, EPB has operated a broadband program for a number of years.

The Cleveland City Council was considering this resolution:

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of Cleveland Utilities (“CU”) has determined
that CU should provide broadband services under the authority of Tennessee Code
Annotated Section 7-52-601, et seq., and otherwise applicable law, subject only to the
approval of the City Council of the City of Cleveland, Tennessee (the “City”); and
WHEREAS, in connection with the development of the broadband business plan
for CU, the Board of Directors and the management team of CU have evaluated the
potential benefits associated with the formation of an energy authority pursuant to the
provisions of the Municipal Energy Authority Act, Tennessee Code Annotated Section 7-
36-101, et seq. (the “Authority Act”); and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has determined that the formation of an
energy authority by the City Council will provide the optimal business structure for CU’s
existing electric, water, and wastewater operations and for CU’s broadband operations;
and
WHEREAS, the management team of CU has presented a proposed form of the
Certificate of Incorporation for Cleveland Utilities Authority, a copy of which is attached
as Exhibit A; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors recommends the City Council to consider the
formation of an Authority.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF CLEVELAND duly adopts a resolution by a two-thirds (2/3), or greater vote, and
finds and determines that it is wise, expedient, necessary, and advisable that an
authority be formed, it shall authorize the City Manager to proceed to form the authority,
and the City Council shall approve the form of the Certificate of Incorporation proposed
to be used by the authority; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act, the Authority
in most ways will have the power to Act as an independent local jurisdiction where the
City will have to consider how to give the Authority control over the hundreds of millions
of dollars in public assets to the independent authority; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that after the approval of this resolution the City
Council will have no authority to unilaterally to change the Articles of Incorporation, or
ever reverse this decision, and this Authority will act in perpetuity; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act the Authority
Board will have complete control and supervision of any system of the authority and to
make all such rules governing the rendering of services; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act the City
Council would not have any approval powers or have any authority over water rates,
wastewater rates, broadband rates, electric rates, or the budget of Cleveland Utilities in
perpetuity; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act, upon transfer
of an electric, water, and wastewater system from the City to an authority and the
assumption or satisfaction of all obligations of the Board, the all jurisdiction and all
control of the City over such system must be transferred to the authority, and supervisor
board having oversight over such system shall cease to exit.

Latest Headlines
Cleveland City Council Asked To Allow Cleveland Utilities To Go Into Broadband Business
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Metro Nashville Council Expected To Put Expelled Legislator Jones Back In House
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Reported Explosion Turns Out To Be Power Line Issue - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For April 3-9
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Reported Explosion Turns Out To Be Power Line Issue - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/10/2023

A concerned citizen reported that they had heard an explosion in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The noise was found to only be a power line issue and EPB was notified to respond. ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For April 3-9
  • 4/10/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 3-9: HENDRIX MARSHALL DEWAYNE W/M 53 MISD OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY-FVA BARKER ANTHONY DEWAYNE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/10/2023
Easter Sunrise Service Held At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 4/9/2023
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Roommates Stole His Laptop And Phone; Women Steal From Dollar Tree
  • 4/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/9/2023
Opinion
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History - And Response
  • 4/9/2023
Nashville Farce - And Response
  • 4/8/2023
The Dark Side Of Federal Relief
  • 4/10/2023
Keep Chattanooga Dollars In Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2023
He Has Risen
  • 4/8/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: DeSean Bishop Of Knoxville Karns Is Spring Sensation For Vols
  • 4/8/2023
Red Wolves Edge Knoxville For First Win Of The Season
  • 4/9/2023
UTC Golfers Win Again At Hoosier Collegiate Invitational
  • 4/9/2023
Volunteers Sought For Southern Amateur Tournament Held At The Honors Course
  • 4/8/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Drop Two In Alabama
  • 4/8/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
  • 4/10/2023
John Shearer: Touring Old Brainerd Junior High That Is Being Converted Into Community Center
  • 4/8/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
  • 4/10/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/10/2023
Hamilton County 9-1-1 Celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
Hamilton County 9-1-1 Celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
  • 4/10/2023
Entertainment
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
  • 4/10/2023
Lee’s Jazz Ensemble To Present Spring Concert
Lee’s Jazz Ensemble To Present Spring Concert
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/6/2023
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
  • 4/10/2023
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
  • 4/7/2023
Opinion
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History - And Response
  • 4/9/2023
Nashville Farce - And Response
  • 4/8/2023
The Dark Side Of Federal Relief
  • 4/10/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 8.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Trenton Pressing Breaks Ground On New $10 Million Manufacturing Facility
  • 4/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 10-14
  • 4/6/2023
Real Estate
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Receives $500,000 For Rent Relief
  • 4/8/2023
Nashville Home Prices Remain Strong As Inventory Continues To Restrict Market
  • 4/6/2023
Student Scene
Brainerd High School Senior Maurquez Thompson Receives 1st Annual Carol Jenkins Barnett And Publix Community Service Scholarship
Brainerd High School Senior Maurquez Thompson Receives 1st Annual Carol Jenkins Barnett And Publix Community Service Scholarship
  • 4/9/2023
Elks Lodge Presents JROTC Award To Central High School Cadet
Elks Lodge Presents JROTC Award To Central High School Cadet
  • 4/9/2023
CSCC Holds 11th Annual Multicultural Fair
  • 4/7/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
  • 4/8/2023
No Bunny Compares To These Parkridge East Hospital Babies
  • 4/7/2023
Cempa Community Care To Open New Walk-In Clinic At Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub
  • 4/6/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
  • 4/9/2023
Free Entrance April 22 At Point Park On Lookout Mountain In Celebration Of National Park Week
  • 4/7/2023
Southern Adventist University Professor Calls For Help In Spotting Invasive Spider In Southeast Regions
  • 4/7/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
  • 4/10/2023
Jose Ramirez Embodies Redemptive Mission Of Chattanooga Sports Ministries
  • 4/9/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Obituaries
Sandra Blaylock Seifert
Sandra Blaylock Seifert
  • 4/10/2023
Laura Evelyn Trent
Laura Evelyn Trent
  • 4/9/2023
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
  • 4/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Simmons, Paul (LaFayette)
  • 4/10/2023
Jewell, Melinda "Lynn" Cooper (LaFayette)
Jewell, Melinda "Lynn" Cooper (LaFayette)
  • 4/10/2023
Jowers, Joseph A. (Rock Spring)
Jowers, Joseph A. (Rock Spring)
  • 4/10/2023