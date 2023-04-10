Cleveland City Council Asked To Allow Cleveland Utilities To Go Into Broadband Business

The power company in Cleveland, Tn., is planning to get into the broadband business.
The Cleveland City Council was set to vote this afternoon on the formation of the Cleveland Utilities Authority.
The initial board was to include:
Aubrey Ector At large Director June 30, 2025
Joe Cate At large Director June 30, 2026
Eddie Cartwright At large Director June 30, 2024
Debbie Melton At large Director June 30, 2023
David May, Jr. Representative of Cleveland City Council September 2024
A citizen group, the Cleveland TN Patriots, asked for a delay, saying the public has had very little notice of the plan.
The group said a public hearing was held last Wednesday night "when most residents of Bradley County are in church."
They said a vote on the far-reaching project was then set for today.
The group, who said the cost of the program would be $72 million, said almost all households in Bradley County already have Internet from private companies.
Members of the group include Dan Rawls, founder of Bradley Constitutionalists; Glenda Pappu, organizer for the Tennessee Neighbors for Liberty; Ted Gleason, treasurer for Advocates for Bradley County; and Angie Kitchen, State Coordinator of Information and Education for Tennessee Republic.
In Chattanooga, EPB has operated a broadband program for a number of years.
The Cleveland City Council was considering this resolution:
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of Cleveland Utilities (“CU”) has determined
that CU should provide broadband services under the authority of Tennessee Code
Annotated Section 7-52-601, et seq., and otherwise applicable law, subject only to the
approval of the City Council of the City of Cleveland, Tennessee (the “City”); and
WHEREAS, in connection with the development of the broadband business plan
for CU, the Board of Directors and the management team of CU have evaluated the
potential benefits associated with the formation of an energy authority pursuant to the
provisions of the Municipal Energy Authority Act, Tennessee Code Annotated Section 7-
36-101, et seq. (the “Authority Act”); and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has determined that the formation of an
energy authority by the City Council will provide the optimal business structure for CU’s
existing electric, water, and wastewater operations and for CU’s broadband operations;
and
WHEREAS, the management team of CU has presented a proposed form of the
Certificate of Incorporation for Cleveland Utilities Authority, a copy of which is attached
as Exhibit A; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors recommends the City Council to consider the
formation of an Authority.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF CLEVELAND duly adopts a resolution by a two-thirds (2/3), or greater vote, and
finds and determines that it is wise, expedient, necessary, and advisable that an
authority be formed, it shall authorize the City Manager to proceed to form the authority,
and the City Council shall approve the form of the Certificate of Incorporation proposed
to be used by the authority; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act, the Authority
in most ways will have the power to Act as an independent local jurisdiction where the
City will have to consider how to give the Authority control over the hundreds of millions
of dollars in public assets to the independent authority; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that after the approval of this resolution the City
Council will have no authority to unilaterally to change the Articles of Incorporation, or
ever reverse this decision, and this Authority will act in perpetuity; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act the Authority
Board will have complete control and supervision of any system of the authority and to
make all such rules governing the rendering of services; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act the City
Council would not have any approval powers or have any authority over water rates,
wastewater rates, broadband rates, electric rates, or the budget of Cleveland Utilities in
perpetuity; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act, upon transfer
of an electric, water, and wastewater system from the City to an authority and the
assumption or satisfaction of all obligations of the Board, the all jurisdiction and all
control of the City over such system must be transferred to the authority, and supervisor
board having oversight over such system shall cease to exit.