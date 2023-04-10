Cleveland City Council Asked To Allow Cleveland Utilities To Go Into Broadband Business

The power company in Cleveland, Tn., is planning to get into the broadband business.

The Cleveland City Council was set to vote this afternoon on the formation of the Cleveland Utilities Authority.

The initial board was to include:

Aubrey Ector At large Director June 30, 2025

Joe Cate At large Director June 30, 2026

Eddie Cartwright At large Director June 30, 2024

Debbie Melton At large Director June 30, 2023

David May, Jr. Representative of Cleveland City Council September 2024

A citizen group, the Cleveland TN Patriots, asked for a delay, saying the public has had very little notice of the plan.

The group said a public hearing was held last Wednesday night "when most residents of Bradley County are in church."

They said a vote on the far-reaching project was then set for today.

The group, who said the cost of the program would be $72 million, said almost all households in Bradley County already have Internet from private companies.

Members of the group include Dan Rawls, founder of Bradley Constitutionalists; Glenda Pappu, organizer for the Tennessee Neighbors for Liberty; Ted Gleason, treasurer for Advocates for Bradley County; and Angie Kitchen, State Coordinator of Information and Education for Tennessee Republic.

In Chattanooga, EPB has operated a broadband program for a number of years.

The Cleveland City Council was considering this resolution:

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of Cleveland Utilities (“CU”) has determined

that CU should provide broadband services under the authority of Tennessee Code

Annotated Section 7-52-601, et seq., and otherwise applicable law, subject only to the

approval of the City Council of the City of Cleveland, Tennessee (the “City”); and

WHEREAS, in connection with the development of the broadband business plan

for CU, the Board of Directors and the management team of CU have evaluated the

potential benefits associated with the formation of an energy authority pursuant to the

provisions of the Municipal Energy Authority Act, Tennessee Code Annotated Section 7-

36-101, et seq. (the “Authority Act”); and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has determined that the formation of an

energy authority by the City Council will provide the optimal business structure for CU’s

existing electric, water, and wastewater operations and for CU’s broadband operations;

and

WHEREAS, the management team of CU has presented a proposed form of the

Certificate of Incorporation for Cleveland Utilities Authority, a copy of which is attached

as Exhibit A; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors recommends the City Council to consider the

formation of an Authority.



NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF CLEVELAND duly adopts a resolution by a two-thirds (2/3), or greater vote, and

finds and determines that it is wise, expedient, necessary, and advisable that an

authority be formed, it shall authorize the City Manager to proceed to form the authority,

and the City Council shall approve the form of the Certificate of Incorporation proposed

to be used by the authority; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act, the Authority

in most ways will have the power to Act as an independent local jurisdiction where the

City will have to consider how to give the Authority control over the hundreds of millions

of dollars in public assets to the independent authority; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that after the approval of this resolution the City

Council will have no authority to unilaterally to change the Articles of Incorporation, or

ever reverse this decision, and this Authority will act in perpetuity; and



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act the Authority

Board will have complete control and supervision of any system of the authority and to

make all such rules governing the rendering of services; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act the City

Council would not have any approval powers or have any authority over water rates,

wastewater rates, broadband rates, electric rates, or the budget of Cleveland Utilities in

perpetuity; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, according to the powers of this Act, upon transfer

of an electric, water, and wastewater system from the City to an authority and the

assumption or satisfaction of all obligations of the Board, the all jurisdiction and all

control of the City over such system must be transferred to the authority, and supervisor

board having oversight over such system shall cease to exit.