Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Donald Trump For President

Tennessee Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-03) endorsed President Donald Trump for President in 2024 on Monday."I am proud to endorse President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election,” said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann. “During his presidency, he created economic growth, enforced law and order at our southern border, promoted energy independence, fought for our conservative values and most importantly, President Trump put Americans first. I believe Americans deserve that again.”Congressman Chuck Fleischmann represents Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District and was re-elected in 2022.Fleischmann was endorsed by President Donald Trump in November 2021 in his successful re-election campaign.