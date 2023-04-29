Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man's Unlocked Work Vehicle Stolen From His Driveway; Fighting Roommate Removes Doorknobs While Other Sleeps

  • Saturday, April 29, 2023

A man told police he parked his work vehicle in the driveway on Albany Street around 6:30 p.m. the day before. He said when he came out that morning, he saw that the vehicle had been stolen. He said the keys were left inside the vehicle. The vehicle was listed into NCIC.

* * *

A caller told police a woman on Cannondale Loop had asked him to call police on her behalf because she was in a disorder with a man. She told police that she and her boyfriend were in a disagreement because she had asked him to leave, but he had since left. The woman refused to give the boyfriend's information and said that she did not need police anymore. The woman did not display any apparent injuries.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on McCallie Ave. who was severely intoxicated and wanted to report her VW Jetta (TN tag) stolen. She went on to inform police her friend's boyfriend, whom she only knew as "Teddy," was supposed to be the designated driver tonight and drive the car, however he had not returned it and she had forgotten her phone in the car and can't call him to return it. She told police it might be at a residence on Gillespie Road where "Teddy" lives and she did not want to press charges. Police located the vehicle at the residence on Gillespie Road and spoke with the man she knew as "Teddy," who informed police after dropping her off, she told him to make sure her friend got home safe, who lives with him. He was no longer sober since being home; however, turned the keys and the woman's phone over to the police so they could be returned. Police returned the woman's phone and keys and told her where she could pick up her vehicle in the morning.

* * *

A man told police that he was coming back from his sister's house on Brainerd Road. He said that
by the time he got to his residence on McCallie Avenue, he noticed that he had lost his driver's license. He said that he did not know where he lost it. He wanted to make a police report.

* * *

Police received a call from the Emergency Animal Clinic at 6393 Lee Hwy. concerning a woman that came in with her pet. Police found the woman lying on the floor crying. Police observed woman’s things scattered about the counter top and her shoes were scattered on the floor away from her. Police spoke to the woman, who would barely communicate with police and did not say words, just sounds of moaning. She appeared to be in distress. Police were able to calm her and help her up and into a chair. EMS arrived on scene and evaluated the woman, who told EMS her pet of nine years passed away and it is difficult for her to deal with the news. The woman did not wish to be transported to the hospital. After speaking with EMS, the woman told police that she did not
wish to drive home, as she was very upset. Police made contact with the woman’s neighbor and he said hat he would come to transport the woman home. Police remained on scene until the neighbor arrived as the woman was still in an emotional state. The neighbor arrived on scene and transported the woman home.

* * *

Police responded to the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., for a person who was on the property who was panhandling and refusing to leave after being asked by management, who wanted her trespassed. Police identified the woman and informed her she had to leave and has been criminally trespassed. The woman left the property without incident.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police that some time overnight someone entered his unlocked 2008 Honda Pilot and stole the following: unknown make 38 special revolver; Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cellular phone; and an Apple iPhone 13. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A tenant at 321 Browns Ferry Road called police saying that a suspicious homeless person was on the sidewalk by the business. Police approached the man, who was sleeping in a sleeping bag. The man had no active warrants. It was suggested he relocate and he did so without further incident.

* * *

A man on 5th Avenue Court told police his ex-girlfriend was causing a disorder and tossing his belongings all over his apartment. Police spoke with both of them, who were in a verbal argument outside. Housing Police responded as well and assisted. Both of them were separated. Police instructed the woman to return to her house and leave the man alone.

* * *

Police were called back out to a residence on Stuart Street. Midnight shift had been out at this address multiple times the night before with disorders between two people, who both reside at this location. One of them allegedly woke up before the other early that morning and had removed a few door knobs from a few doors. The doors and door knobs were not damaged, and the door knobs
were left at the house and can be put back on. No one witnessed this incident.

Police Blotter: Man's Unlocked Work Vehicle Stolen From His Driveway; Fighting Roommate Removes Doorknobs While Other Sleeps
