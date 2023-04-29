1 Killed In Head-On Rollover Collision On East Brainerd Road On Friday Afternoon

One person was killed and a second person transported to the hospital after a head-on rollover collision in the 9800 block of East Brainerd Road.

It happened at 4:09 p.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation reveals an SUV went off the roadway, over-corrected, went back into oncoming traffic, and struck a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on arrival, and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and found it involved entrapment.

Air-medical was placed on standby.

Two of those in the wreck were assessed by Hamilton County EMS personnel. One was transported and their condition was unknown. Another was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The roadway was shut down for an extended period of time.

The location was near Cash For Junk Cars and True Value Hardware.