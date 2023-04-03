Police Blotter: Tow Truck Driver Hooks Up Rig While Man Inside Sleeps; Man Staying With "Crackhead" Not Happy With His Guests

Police found two men involved in a verbal argument over being towed at the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. An employee for the tow company that tows vehicles from the Walmart parking lot for the business after hours was arguing with another man. The other man had been parked in his rig sleeping. The employee had hooked the man's vehicle and wanted money to drop it. The men worked out the issue with no further incident.



* * *

Police responded to a location on Georgia Avenue on the report of a citizen assistance call. Police spoke with a man who requested a ride the Community Kitchen. Police assisted the man as requested.

* * *

While on scene at 7777 E. Brainerd Road in regards to a complaint of property found, police walked around the back of the abandoned/condemned residence and noticed a Polaris Ranger UTV with the keys in it sitting beside a tree in the yard. Due to the home being condemned/abandoned, as well as several homeless people living on site with stolen cars/merchandise, the keys were removed from the UTV and turned into Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A woman on Taggart Drive told police the right rear tires to both her and a man's vehicles had the air let out or were cut. She said she had an altercation with some neighbors the night prior, but had no probable cause to suggest who damaged the tires. No security cameras were located in the area. No suspect information or investigative leads were available.

* * *

Police observed a woman lying on the ground behind the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. Police spoke with the woman and identified her. She said she was just resting because she is homeless and did not need medical attention. A warrant check was conducted, showing no active warrants for her.

* * *

A woman on Cooley Street told police a man locked the doors of her apartment and she was

locked out. When police arrived, she said that the man had sent her a text message saying that he was no longer in the apartment. She told police that she was going to get her door lock changed so that the man no longer had access.

* * *

The owner of the strip mall at 7011 Shallowford Road told police she had discovered graffiti on her building. She showed police where there was a spray painted upside down cross with the numbers 666 inside it and the word "RELO" on top. She requested her business to be added to the Watch List, which police did.

* * *

A woman in the Walmart parking lot at 501 Signal Mountain Road showed police a small scratch on the bottom of the back driver's side door of her Ford Explorer (TN tag). Police watched the camera footage from Walmart from when she arrived and when she discovered the scratch and it did not happen while she was at the Walmart. It is unclear where her vehicle was when it was damaged.

* * *

Police spoke with a man and informed him that at the request of Speedway employees, he is trespassed and cannot be on the property (1330 E. 3rd St.). A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants for the man, who left the property without incident.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police she had a guest she no longer wanted at her apartment. Police spoke with her guest, who said they got into an argument because she is a "crackhead" who allows people to come in at all hours of the day. Police did not observe any contraband in plain view inside the apartment. Police explained to the man that he is a guest and has no authority at the premise. He told police said that he pays the woman to stay there on a weekly basis, however he is not on the lease. He agreed to leave and police told him to call the non-emergency number for a disorder prevention during daytime hours so that he could pick up the remainder of his belongings.