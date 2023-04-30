Woman At Hospital Tells Police She Had Been Kidnapped, Held For 4 Days

Chattanooga Police were notified Saturday evening of an assault victim who'd gone to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were advised the victim was held against her will at her ex-boyfriend's house. It was alleged that she was abducted from an unknown location on 4th Avenue and taken back to his home. She had been beaten over four days and was being treated for her injuries.

Police found the alleged suspect, Charles Caslin, at his residence and spoke with him about the incident. He was subsequently charged with aggravated assault.

The kidnapping is still under investigation.