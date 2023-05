Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ZACHARY TREY

300 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114707

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ANDERSON, CIERA CHAUNTAY

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BLACK, CHRISTIAN ALAN

5721 GRUBB RD #A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

6651 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BROCK, JEREMY E

5252 CRYSTAL SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY

8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAGLE, JAMES L

5464 BLAIR SHUGART COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW



COLEMAN, KRISTIN M

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COTMAN, MARGO RENE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOREMUS, CODY ALLEN

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF IDENTITY



EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432677

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



ELIZANDRO LOPEZ, ELFIDO

4323 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FOREHAND, RANDY LEE

2304 GREEN FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRANT, MARKAYLA D

2303 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR



HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE

1606 EAST 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH



JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY

3545 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GORDON COUNTY GA)



JENKINS, JEREMY MATTHEW

1524 RIDGE POINT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED,



JOLLEY, MATTHEW CHAD

402 PRIOR ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JONES, EVIYON L

4729 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JUSTICE, LONDON CALVIN

555 CANYON PARK DR TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)



KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEFFEW, BILLY JACK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL

2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 307413846

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE

1112 E 33RD ST Chattanooga, 374071908

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS BURNING



MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD

9120 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373419704

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MURPHY, TYRONE ELDERICH

TDOC CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARIS, KALEYAH ILISE

2737 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



PHILLIPS, CRYSTAL RENEE

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MDMA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT HEROIN RESALE)



PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER



PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE

457 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041466

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY

ASSAULT



PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL

1253 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023713

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



RITCHIE, JUSTIN TYLER

210 WOOTEN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROBERSON, ADAM MATTHEW

1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROBLES, OMAR

115 OCEANVIEW WAY DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RORAFF, WILLIAM ANTHONY LEVI

107 BROOKHILL LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SERECKY, CODY WILLIAM

277 LAWMAN LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC

1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SUDDATH, ANDY LEE

8817 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



TATE, BILLY NMN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM

11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



THOMAS, MELINDA RENEE

1003 ALPINE CT ATHENS, 30606

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME 39140113

EVADING ARREST 39160603

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102

RECKLESS DRIVING 55100205



TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY

6133 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214916

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WARE, JAMES THEON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WATERS, JESSE JAMES

3626 MISSIONARY EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATKINS, TACURA SHAMILL

1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 24 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

