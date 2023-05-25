Motorcyclists Injured After Hitting A Deer - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with an injury-related crash involving a motorcycle and a deer in the 5000 block of Howardsville Road. Both riders were injured. The driver was transported to the hospital.

An officer was called to the 5600 block of Hyacinth Lane to address improperly parked vehicles.



A driver was arrested in the 9200 block of Lee Highway for driving on a suspended license and three Hamilton County warrants.



Chattanooga police took a Collegedale fugitive into custody on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a theft charge.





They were transported to the jail.A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Circle K in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway.A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court for a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a suspended license charge.A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway for a registration violation led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of illegal narcotics.A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on a failure to appear warrant from a driving on a suspended license charge.