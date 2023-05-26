Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Apartment Neighbors Argue Over Noise; Sephora Thieves Take $1,100 Of Cologne And Perfume

  • Friday, May 26, 2023

A woman at the Midtown Ridge Apartments on McBrien Road told police a couple in the apartment below her consistently makes noise by arguing and keeps her awake. She said this had been an ongoing issue, and she wanted to make a police report. That night, the woman tried to quiet down the couple by banging on the floor, but instead, the man came to her door and started an argument with her. As she was about to close her door, the woman came upstairs and tried to prevent the woman from closing the door and began to argue with her. The woman told police she took a video of the incident. Police told her to take the police report and the video to her landlord and see if they would assist her. The officer also told the woman to no longer confront the occupants of the other apartment. The officer then spoke to the other half of the disorder. Both were waiting in the hallway for the officer. Both of them said the woman is the issue and that she is constantly hitting on the floor. The officer told them not to return to the woman’s door anymore and keep the peace with each other. The officer also told them they should take up this issue with the landlord. When the officer asked the couple to identify themselves because of the police report of the incident, they both refused and entered their apartment and closed the door, effectively ending the conversation.

* * *

A man at the Chatt Inn at 2000 E 23rd St. told police his friend began to become disorderly in their shared hotel room. The man said his friend began to break her own property and then fled. The man said he was not the victim of any crime, nor did he commit a crime against his friend. The man said he wanted to make a report about his friend’s actions to "protect himself." The friend was not interviewed because she left before police arrived.

* * *

A woman called police claiming to have evidence to support that she didn’t harass anyone. Another person had claimed the woman called at 10:27 a.m., and then called from an unknown number at 10:27, 10:28, 10:28 and 10:29 a.m. An officer met with the woman in person in order to see the evidence she wanted to provide. She said she knew the victim called police because the victim had posted on social media about jail time. The woman believed these posts were about herself. The woman showed the officer her phone call history which did not have any phone calls around 10:15-10:45 a.m. to the victim. She said she knew phone history could be deleted, so she logged into her AT&T account to show the officer her call logs online which she said were not able to be edited. The online call logs indicated that no calls were made in the time surrounding 10:14-10:45 a.m. The woman showed the officer her call logs from both her phones, and due to the evidence provided, no warrants will be sought for her arrest until the evidence can be further verified.

* * *

A man at Super 8 at 7024 McCutcheon Road told police he was being kicked out of the motel and they would not give him the money back for the room. The man said a church had paid for the room and he needed the money to get another room. Police informed the man that the church who paid for his room would have to call the Super 8's corporate office to see if they can get their money back. The man then called corporate to try to get the church's money back. Police informed the man they could no longer help him. The man responded by calling 911 for the second time for a non-emergency reason saying that officers on scene were being "smart" with him and he wanted another officer. Police then met with the man again and informed him that the money that is tied up is not his and that he was not entitled to it and that the police on scene were going to be the one's responding when he calls. Police informed him that police were also wearing BWC that captured the first and current interaction with him. Police also told the man that if he called 911 for a non-emergency reason again, he would be going to jail. The man had nothing further to say.

* * *

A man was causing a disorder at the Chatt Foundation at 727 E 11th St. and refusing to leave. Police asked the man to leave and he did voluntarily.

* * *

Police were called to Tiger Mart at 5010 Hunter Road where it was reported there was an intoxicated man sitting in a vehicle. Police arrived and spoke to the man who was very cooperative and answered all of the officer’s questions. The man didn’t appear intoxicated in any way.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street flagged down an officer and said another woman keeps riding by her house taunting her. She said the other woman is dating her ex-girlfriend. The woman said the other woman continues to ride by her house calling out her name.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Regions Bank at 601 Market St. for a possible intoxicated woman. They met a woman who appeared to have been drinking but was perfectly capable of taking care of herself. She requested a ride to Frazier and was taken there without incident.

* * *

Police responded to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. after receiving multiple 911 calls, where a female said she didn't know where she was, disconnected, then called back, each time, sounding out of breath and "scared" (per CPD Dispatch). Police checked the area thoroughly but were unable to locate the woman. The woman called back in, at later times, from further south on Cummings Highway. Again, police responded, but were unable to find her.

* * *

An employee of Sephora at Hamilton Place told police a black female and black male entered the business, selected and concealed $1,100 worth of men's cologne and women's perfume. The two then walked out of the business without paying for the items. The incident was caught on video surveillance.

