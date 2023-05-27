Man's 4th DUI Proves Deadly In Sale Creek Wreck

Authorities said a local man's fourth DUI proved deadly in a wreck in Sale Creek on Thursday afternoon.

Colton Drake Clingan, 31, is charged with vehicular homicide in the head-on wreck on Dayton Pike that killed Eduardo Osario, a passenger in the other car.

Clingan was going south in his blue Dodge truck when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a white work van. The driver of the van was also rushed to the hospital. The passenger was dead at the scene.

Clingan said he had been "messing with his dog" when he began drifting into the other lane. He said he tried to correct. No dog was found at the scene.

Investigating officers said Clingan had pinpoint pupils and no reaction to light. He said he had taken prescription Adderall and smoked marijuana at 9 a.m. that day. He also had bloodshot eyes.

Clingan was charged with DUI in 2011, 2020 and 2022, and he has "a significant drug history," a deputy said.

He was driving on a suspended license and had no insurance. He had been ordered to have an alcohol interlock device, but none was found.

Clingan was seen swerving in his lane just before the wreck, someone had called in.

He is also charged with DUI, aggravated assault, ignition interlock violation, driving on a suspended license, driving left of center lane, failure to exercise due car, and a seatbelt law violation.