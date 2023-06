A Harrison man with multiple shoplifting charges was arrested after leaving the Highway 153 Walmart with a TV.

Joshua Clay Lofties, 25, of 6752 Harbor Circle, was charged with 18 burglary counts, 18 counts of theft of property and burglary of an auto.

On June 7 an officer responded to the Highway 153 Walmart after being told that Lofties had tried to walk away from a $298 TV.

The officer was told that Loftis had numerous prior thefts and had earlier been banned from Walmart.