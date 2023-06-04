Officers Saw Man Chasing Woman On Willow Street, Striking Her With Car, Getting Out And Kicking Her

Chattanooga Police said they saw a man in a car chasing a woman down S. Willow Street, then he struck her with his Honda Accord, and then got out and kicked her.

Joseph Christian Westfield, 30, of Central Avenue in Cleveland, Tn., said he did not know the woman.

He claimed that the woman grabbed onto his driver side door frame. He said she kept hanging on, and he did not notice when she let go.

Westfield denied getting out of the vehicle to assault her.

In the incident on Sunday at 4:28 a.m., Westfield said the woman never said anything.

Officers said they responded on an aggravated assault car and found the woman with a fractured ankle and with abrasions to her torso.

Hospital personnel said she was in critical condition. She was unable to provide a statement to police due to the pain she was in.

The Honda struck several parked vehicles as it sought to leave the scene. Police were able to apprehend Westfield behind a house on 14th Street.

He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to render aid, failure to report an accident and reckless driving.