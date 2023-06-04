Latest Headlines

Officers Saw Man Chasing Woman On Willow Street, Striking Her With Car, Getting Out And Kicking Her

  • Sunday, June 4, 2023
Joseph Christian Westfield
Joseph Christian Westfield

Chattanooga Police said they saw a man in a car chasing a woman down S. Willow Street, then he struck her with his Honda Accord, and then got out and kicked her.

Joseph Christian Westfield, 30, of Central Avenue in Cleveland, Tn., said he did not know the woman.

He claimed that the woman grabbed onto his driver side door frame. He said she kept hanging on, and he did not notice when she let go.

Westfield denied getting out of the vehicle to assault her.

In the incident on Sunday at 4:28 a.m., Westfield said the woman never said anything.

Officers said they responded on an aggravated assault car and found the woman with a fractured ankle and with abrasions to her torso.

Hospital personnel said she was in critical condition. She was unable to provide a statement to police due to the pain she was in.

The Honda struck several parked vehicles as it sought to leave the scene. Police were able to apprehend Westfield behind a house on 14th Street.

He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to render aid, failure to report an accident and reckless driving.

 

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2023
Officers Saw Man Chasing Woman On Willow Street, Striking Her With Car, Getting Out And Kicking Her
Officers Saw Man Chasing Woman On Willow Street, Striking Her With Car, Getting Out And Kicking Her
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols, Vols Keep Playing With Wins Over OSU, Charlotte
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2023
Pedestrian Killed On I-24; Driver Flees The Scene
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2023
Ensley Doubles In Run In 14th Inning As Vols Snap Clemson's 17-Game Win Streak
  • Sports
  • 6/3/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/5/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON 3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212109 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD RESISTING ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/4/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALILES, CASSIE B 1280 STANSBURY MT RD TURTLE TOWN, 37391 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Man Shot Following Argument On Dodson Avenue
  • 6/3/2023

A man was shot following an argument at Dodson Avenue on Friday night. Chattanooga Police responded to 617 Dodson at 10:30 p.m. on a call of a shooting. Officers located a man suffering ... more

Breaking News
Police Respond To Grove Street On Shooting Call
  • 6/3/2023
Andrew Coyle Knew He Would Miss The DA's Office - And He Did
Andrew Coyle Knew He Would Miss The DA's Office - And He Did
  • 6/3/2023
Man Escapes Burning House With Infant Twins; His Mother Is Rescued
  • 6/3/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/3/2023
Funeral Rites Will Be Monday At Brentwood For Chattanooga Ironman Participant Who Died After Accident
Funeral Rites Will Be Monday At Brentwood For Chattanooga Ironman Participant Who Died After Accident
  • 6/2/2023
Opinion
Why I'm Leery Of Civilian Patrols
  • 6/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Are Our Community Priorities Trees And Bridges? - And Response
  • 6/4/2023
Support For Red Bank FY23/24 budget
  • 6/4/2023
Deadly Gang War In Chattanooga Is A Spiritual War
  • 6/3/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols, Vols Keep Playing With Wins Over OSU, Charlotte
  • 6/4/2023
Boo Carter To Announce College Choice On June 17 With Tennessee In Running
  • 6/3/2023
GreyStone Once Again Hosts Tennessee State Open
GreyStone Once Again Hosts Tennessee State Open
  • 6/3/2023
Ensley Doubles In Run In 14th Inning As Vols Snap Clemson's 17-Game Win Streak
  • 6/3/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Are Done Early; Vols Go Late For Big Comeback Win Over Clemson
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Are Done Early; Vols Go Late For Big Comeback Win Over Clemson
  • 6/3/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Delights Of The Ice Cream Float
Life With Ferris: The Delights Of The Ice Cream Float
  • 6/5/2023
John Shearer: Proprietor Paul Boehm Recalls Opening Of Brass Register 50 Years Ago
John Shearer: Proprietor Paul Boehm Recalls Opening Of Brass Register 50 Years Ago
  • 6/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Preserve Chattanooga Public Poll Paradox
Jerry Summers: Preserve Chattanooga Public Poll Paradox
  • 6/5/2023
Honeybee Festival Brings Crowd To LaFayette
  • 6/3/2023
Drag Show Featured At Cherry Street Tavern On Wednesday Night
  • 6/2/2023
Entertainment
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Robin Hood June 16-25
  • 6/2/2023
Collegedale Parks & Recreation Brings Back “Tunes On The Track” Outdoor Concert June 28 & July 26
  • 6/2/2023
Best of Grizzard- June Bridal Month
Best of Grizzard- June Bridal Month
  • 6/2/2023
The Chattanooga Film Festival Conjures First Wave
  • 6/3/2023
River City Balloon Glow And Laser Show Is Friday-Sunday
  • 6/1/2023
Opinion
Why I'm Leery Of Civilian Patrols
  • 6/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Are Our Community Priorities Trees And Bridges? - And Response
  • 6/4/2023
Dining
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Business
Collegedale Police Prepared For Natural Disaster
Collegedale Police Prepared For Natural Disaster
  • 6/3/2023
Cleveland Regional Jetport Names Terminal For Mark Fidler, Retiring Manager
Cleveland Regional Jetport Names Terminal For Mark Fidler, Retiring Manager
  • 6/2/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events June 5-9
  • 6/2/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/3/2023
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
  • 6/2/2023
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
  • 5/31/2023
Student Scene
Annual Retired Teachers Picnic Given By The Chattanooga Hamilton County Retired Teachers Association Is June 2
  • 6/2/2023
GNTC Students Awarded Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship
  • 6/2/2023
Maurquez Thompson Accepted Into The ACLU National Advocacy Institute
Maurquez Thompson Accepted Into The ACLU National Advocacy Institute
  • 6/4/2023
Living Well
McKamey Animal Center Seeks Help From Community To Overcome Spacing Crisis
  • 6/2/2023
Blood Drive Set For July 9 At St. Timothy Lutheran Church
  • 6/2/2023
McNabb Center Cuts Ribbon On Therapeutic Preschool Playground
McNabb Center Cuts Ribbon On Therapeutic Preschool Playground
  • 6/2/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
1 Killed In Norris Lake Boat Collision
  • 6/4/2023
4 Injured When Boat Explodes And Burns On Fort Loudoun Lake
  • 6/4/2023
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Inspired By The Mountaintop, Mired In The Valley
Bob Tamasy: Inspired By The Mountaintop, Mired In The Valley
  • 6/1/2023
"Peace: Figuring It Out" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/31/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Obituaries
Shannon Patrick Payne
Shannon Patrick Payne
  • 6/4/2023
Lorraine "Lori" Craig
Lorraine "Lori" Craig
  • 6/4/2023
James E. Ragan, Jr.
James E. Ragan, Jr.
  • 6/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Hill, Frances "Mel" (Spring City)
Hill, Frances "Mel" (Spring City)
  • 6/2/2023
Bennett, Louanne "Lou" Snellgrove (Rockwood)
Bennett, Louanne "Lou" Snellgrove (Rockwood)
  • 6/2/2023
Kilgore, Billy Don (Kimball)
Kilgore, Billy Don (Kimball)
  • 6/2/2023