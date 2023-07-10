Latest Headlines

Walmart Theft Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, July 10, 2023

Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a theft suspect from the Walmart after the passenger had been heard pleading with the driver to let them out of the car. The vehicle was pursued into Bradley County where it crashed and the driver continued to flee on foot. After a short foot chase, police were able to take the driver into custody. They were charged with evading police, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, and theft. The driver was also found to have active Collegedale warrants for burglary and theft.  

A minor parking lot crash between two vehicles was reported in the South District’s Fleming Plaza. 

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a brake light out resulted in the driver being charged with driving without a license.

An officer worked another parking lot crash at the Circle K located on the 9300 block of Lee Highway.

An officer checked the well-being of a resident in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex at the request of a local hospital they had been released from. Everything checked out ok. 

Officers answered multiple calls from an individual who was requesting officers to check the welfare of their children at a local apartment complex. The children were in the legal custody of their other parent and were in good health. The individual called back multiple times during the night, as they had done on several previous dates, making false accusations against the children’s other parent. Warrants are being sought against the individual for their continued harassment of their former spouse and children. 

A traffic stop in the 9900 block of Apison Pike for a light law violation resulted in the driver’s arrest for 2nd offense DUI, felony possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. 

An officer assisted with a moving truck that had gotten stuck in the 5600 block of Tucker Road. 

An employee from the Hills Parc apartment complex leasing office called in advising there was an individual sleeping in their vehicle in front of the leasing office. Police made contact with the individual who advised they had been up for over 24 hours and had fallen asleep in their car. After speaking with the individual they were allowed to call a friend to pick them up and take them to their apartment. There were no signs of intoxication. 

Two vehicles were vandalized and another was broken into in a parking lot near the Greenway in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.    
 
A Grindstone Estates trailer park resident reported that the vinyl skirting of their mobile home, located in the 8700 block of Lu Lane, had been pulled off track while they had been away. The skirting was intact and undamaged. 

Officers checked the well-being of residents in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. Everything checked out ok. 

A runaway juvenile reported missing from their home in the 4600 block of Barn Owl Place on July 4 was located and returned. 

An officer was called to a vehicle believed to have been abandoned in the Garden Plaza parking lot in the 4500 block of Forsythia Way. The vehicle belonged to an employee. 

A homeless person was alleged to have been sleeping behind the Erlanger Express Care, in the 5900 block of Elementary Way. An officer checked the building but found no one. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the Walmart. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

A resident in the 10100 block of Dietel Lane reported that their neighbor was shooting squirrels in their yard with a shotgun. The neighbor was advised of the city ordinance regarding the prohibited discharge of firearms within 600 feet of another property, or the discharge of a firearm in a manner where projectiles may cross or fall on other properties without the other property owner’s written consent. 

Police and fire department personnel responded to a smoke alarm in the 9700 block of Rookwood Circle. The alarm was malfunctioning and in need of new batteries. 

