Police Blotter: Woman Hit By Potted Plant During Argument; Someone Throws Brick Through Woman’s Car Window While She Does Laundry

Police told a woman on Strawberry Lane an anonymous person had called and said there was a disorder going on at this location. The woman said she and another woman got into a verbal altercation. She did say she got hit by a potted plant but she was not in fear for her life. She said the other woman was just throwing the plant, she was not throwing the plant at her. The other woman refused to talk to police, and the first woman said she was leaving the residence.

* * *

A man told police he was on N. Access Road because of the scrap that is dumped there. He was clean shaven and didn’t appear to be the correct height as his license said. The man, however, provided a Social Security number that matched the ID he gave police, and the truck was registered to him as well. The officer told the man that, although it is a dump site, it doesn’t give him permission to come after hours and retrieve the scrap. He would have to go through the scrap yard for that.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle on E. 43rd Street. The anonymous caller wanted police to make sure the vehicle was not stolen. An officer ran the VIN that was parked in an empty lot and it came back as not stolen. It didn’t have a tag. The officer saw what looked to be various car parts inside of it.

* * *

A man on Akins Drive told police his security camera alerted him to a trespasser, a black male, thin, entering his property and picking up his son's mini motorcycle from the side of his residence. When the man exited the front door and confronted the man, he dropped the motorcycle at the edge of the lawn and sprinted toward the far end of the street. Two other lookouts across the street ran with him. The video didn’t provide any facial footage or identification of the suspects. The man said the bike cost $700.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Churchill Road by an anonymous complainant. The complainant said there was a white vehicle at the end of this road with someone sitting in it. They were concerned because there had allegedly been break-ins in the area recently. When police arrived, a white Toyota sedan was seen but left before police could turn around on the narrow road and make contact. It appeared to be occupied by a white male with longer brown hair.

* * *

A woman on Poplar Street Court wanted her neighbor to move her vehicle back so she could access the handicap parking spot. The neighbor came out and moved her vehicle. Moments later, the woman came in about loud noises coming from her neighbor’s house. An officer spoke with the neighbor and she said she was just cleaning up.

* * *

Police were called to an apartment complex on Pineville Road where a white man was passed out behind the wheel of a white SUV. Police spoke with the man who was awakened. He didn’t appear intoxicated, and consented to HGN, which did not indicate intoxication by a depressant. He said he had been trying to drive home to Fort Payne after visiting his brother in one of the apartments, but was tired. While speaking with him, he appeared to become increasingly alert as if he was waking. The officer recommended that he rest at his brother’s apartment and drive home after he felt well rested.

* * *

An employee of Miranda’s at 2025 Broad St. told police as he was getting ready to close the store two white females with face tattoos walked into the business. He noticed one of the females took several pieces of clothing from the rack and headed towards the exit. Before he could tell them to put the merchandise back, the two females passed the point of sale and exited the store. They then got into a black GMC Sierra, which was driven by a black female, and left. The employee said there was camera security footage but would have to speak to his manager the next day to view it. Police said he could call back once he gets the footage or any other information and it can be added to the report. Approximately $120 of clothing was taken.

* * *

A woman told police she was being followed by a vehicle all the way from Ooltewah to Hamilton Place Mall, to Chestnut Street and W. Main Street. The woman said she had video footage of it and of the vehicle tag. An officer watched the videos, and found no proof of her being followed.

* * *

A woman on Brainerd Road said another car hit her car and then fled. She needed a report made for insurance purposes.

* * *

The manager of Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. told police a black male and black female were in her store stuffing items in a backpack. She confronted the man holding the backpack and he left it behind. There was $146 of merchandise inside it. The woman purchased a few items but the alarm sounded when she walked out. Upon review of cameras, the manager found the woman stuffing items into her purse. It is unknown what she stole or how much it was valued at. They left in a small gray sedan.

* * *

A woman on 5th Avenue told police her neighbor’s vehicle was partially blocking her driveway. An officer spoke with the neighbor and they moved the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway told police her firearm had been stolen by a certain man. She said his mother returned the firearm to her. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges.

* * *

An officer saw a man sitting behind an electrical box on the side of the road at E. 43rd Street and 9th Avenue. He told police he was just hanging out behind the electrical box because he had nowhere to go. The officer verified the man had no warrants for his arrest. He left on foot.

* * *

Officers were at 2000 Amnicola Highway looking for a suspect with felony charges who was believed to be armed with a gun and had recently fled from a traffic stop on foot in the area. They were alerted to a person walking near Amnicola who potentially matched the description of the suspect they were looking for. The man identified himself and was wearing a surgical mask. Once it was removed officers were able to confirm that he was not the suspect from the traffic stop. He was very cooperative and understanding with the officers. He was offered a ride to his destination, but he declined.

* * *

A woman on 1140 E. 23rd St. told police someone threw a brick through her car window. Police saw the second row window on her car was shattered and a brick was lying in the parking lot nearby. She said she was inside of the laundry center when she heard her car alarm go off. She exited the business and saw the window broken with a black male standing nearby. She said when the man saw her, he cussed and then entered a burgundy sedan that was parked in the lot at 2340 Rossville Blvd. It went south on Rossville Boulevard. She said nothing was taken from inside of her vehicle.