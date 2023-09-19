Latest Headlines

Collegedale Commission Discusses Airport Growth Plans

  • Tuesday, September 19, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Director of Operations at the Collegedale Airport Ryan Byford, asked the Collegedale city commissioners to sign an airport growth letter that he said would be sent to stakeholders, to Hamilton County, and to the state of Tennessee in the hopes of forming partnerships to proceed with plans for the future growth of the airport. The document, he said, outlines a vision for the airport and plans for its growth that would lead to economic development and job creation. The vote was unanimous to sign the letter. 

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson said a lot of people are interested in what is going on at the airport and requested a community meeting or open house to be planned for the public. 

The director was also given approval to remove the underground storage tank at the airport. Funds for the work were awarded with a grant of $200,600. The city will have to contribute five percent of the cost, which is $10,030.

Parkridge / HCA requested another letter of support from the commissioners to help get a certificate of need. All voted to sign the letter with the exception of Commissioner Tonya Sadler who abstained from voting. Parkridge has purchased the former U.S. Xpress building on Jenkins Road by interstate exit 7 with plans to use it as a surgery center with an emergency room. City Manager Wayon Hines plans to ask a representative from the hospital to give a presentation of the plans to the commissioners.

Edgmon Road will be completely closed down for repairs for two weeks beginning Oct. 16 until Oct. 26.  A section of road near the sewer pump station is failing, said Public Works Director Eric Sines. The area of the actual work will about 75 feet long. A digital message board will be put up two weeks before starting to give advance notice of the road closure. Just one bid of $148,700, was received for the project. The sidewalk replacement component may be separated out of the project as a whole if a lower price is found. 

The city is already preparing for the winter. A bid to buy road salt was approved for $131 per ton delivered. The total cost will be $19,650 if it is all used.

The finance report from August shows that the city is right on track at 17 percent of the way through the year. Nine percent of the projected revenue has been received and 18 percent of the estimated expenditures have been made.  As it is done each year, the entire amount budgeted for the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation was paid in July. 


