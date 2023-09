Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, TRACEY LAMAR

5420 CONNELL ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENFORD, MARKEL JAVONTAE

118 ARLINGTON TERRECE CHATTANOOGA, 374102207

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK

1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOWMAN, AMANDA JUANITS

86 ARMUCHEE LANE SUMMERVILLE, 30747

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN

5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212908

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PAROLE VIOLATOR (ROBBERY)



CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON

4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, CHUCK

2417 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374071204

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE

10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (MRTH)



DAVIS, TAIGAN N

956 WYNDDOR DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ELLIOTT, DOROTHY IRENE

110 WEST CONCORD CLARKSVILLE, 37040

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



ESCALON, JOEY NMN

3109 MERRYWEATHER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, VICKIE RENA

1570 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GONZALEZ, JASON EDUARDO

1509 17TH ST NORTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL

1164 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HASH, DONALD S

2756 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLCOMB, TAYLOR ANN

145 IVY ROW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HYTER, JARDAYHA KERRIANA

1013 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RIOT

ASSAULT



JESUS, JOSE LUIS

64 SUNTRUST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, HEATHER DANIELLE

615 BANDY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

6227 HARRISON OOLTEWAH RD HARRISON, 373419461

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED ASSAULY)



JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

STALKING

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN

108 WODDROW AVE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ( VIOLATION OF PROBATI



LACEY, AMY TYLER

434 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LOPEZ-MIRANDA, EDUARDO

1601 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MADARIS, DYLAN DORAYN

694 W SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MARTINEZ, MICHELLE ALICIA

114 ANNISTON DR MURFRESBORO, 37130

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN

1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053610

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT



MCCORD, CHESNEY BREANNE

4832 TRESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, RICKEY

101 BIBLE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE (CONSPIRACY TO PO



MOTON, JAQUISHA D

4420 FAGAN STREET #A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RIOT



NORWOOD, WESLEY DEMETRIS

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY



ONEY, JAMES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



PARKER, CHRISTOPHER S

348 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PECK, LADARIS M

8004 BILL REED RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PINDEA RIVERA, JUAN CARLOS

942 STARBUCK PKWAY PENDERGRASS, 305671114

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PRATER, TRAVIS LEE

59 VINITA TRAIL FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY)



SIMPSON, NICHOLAS G

804 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, JEREMY BRANDON

990 HIGHWAY 52 BYP E HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 37083

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST



SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA

1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY

9719 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



STIKE, TIMOTHY AUSTIN

76 DANDY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)



THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE

6450 BIG RIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



VALLIN, KATHLEEN MARINA

1732 W MOSIER PL APT 21 DENVER, 80223

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: VEHICLE



WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL

3002 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WALKER, LAKERIANA

3925 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATKINS, QUADARIUS K

608 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST



WILLIS, MATTHEW THOMAS

205 A WHITTLE ST CHATTEM, 24531

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

