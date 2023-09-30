Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Has 2 Pairs Of Sunglasses Stolen From Car; Woman Steals Lighters And Stuffed Monkey When Refused Gas Refund

  • Saturday, September 30, 2023

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police she last saw her vehicle around 3 p.m. the day before, and she believes she left it locked. When she got back to it around 7:20 a.m., she discovered that the driver's side door was open, but there was no damage and there were two pairs of sunglasses stolen from inside.

* * *

Police observed a Toyota (TN tag) going north down 3000 Hixson Pike, with dark window tint and a dark plate cover. Police stopped the vehicle at Danny's gas station. The woman driver immediately got out of the car and started walking towards Danny's. Police stopped the driver from doing this by commanding her to get back into the car. Police identified her and the male passenger, who quickly became verbally aggressive when police were commanding the woman to get back into the car. The woman claimed she did see the blue lights from the police vehicle, but did not know what was going on, so she walked away, not knowing she was being pulled over. The man said he was upset because he has told the woman to fix her window tint and the plate cover because they both know it's illegal, but she doesn't listen to him. He said he respects cops, but he does not want anything to do with them. Police asked the man if anything illegal was in the vehicle, to which he said they had CBD. Police searched the vehicle per the woman's consent, and found nothing of police interest. The woman was given a verbal warning, and they were sent on their way.

* * *

Police found a vehicle unoccupied at 4610 Sunflower Lane in a parking spot. The ignition had been opened up in a manner consistent with the "Kia Boys" auto theft gang. Multiple prints were lifted and turned in to be processed. It was towed by White's Auto.

* * *

An employee of First Horizon Bank, 701 Market St., told police a woman came into the bank and began yelling and threatening them inside. She said this is an ongoing matter and asked that police criminally trespass the woman, due to her behavior. Police found the woman across the street from the bank at Tennessee Valley Credit Union and informed her that she is trespassed from entering the First Horizon Bank. She was told should she do so, she will be arrested and/or warrants taken out for her arrest. She is a known homeless woman who frequents the downtown area, causing disorders.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Sunflower Lane told police he last saw his vehicle there the night before around 8-9 p.m., and then discovered damage on it when he got back to it around 7:30-8 a.m. that day. The window had been broken out in the passenger side front door and the windshield was also cracked. There have been no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

Police were tracking a stolen vehicle that was stolen from Shallowford Road. The vehicle was tracked to Laura Street. where it was found unoccupied. Police processed the vehicle for prints. The prints will be turned into AFIS for possible identification. The vehicle was not entered into NCIC, due to it being located. The owner came and took possession of the vehicle after police processed it.

* * *

Employees of a business at 6025 E. Brainerd Road told police a man was on their property disturbing the peace. The property manager wanted the man trespassed. Police trespassed the man and told him not to return.

* * *

A man at Dogwood Manor, 959 Gateway Ave., told police overnight his vehicle, a 2014 GMC Acadia, was damaged. He observed damage to the tail light and rear bumper. No suspect information is available.

* * *

An employee at the Dollar Tree, 480 Greenway View Dr., told police she was ringing up a customer and had several items on the register directly behind her. When she turned around, she noticed that the items were gone. She said that her manager is currently working on getting video footage and will notify police once she gets it.

* * *

A woman told police she was at the laundromat at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and a man picked up a "hammer." She said she got scared and called police. She described the man as a black male with a hat, a white shirt and shorts. Police located a man matching that description inside the laundromat and identified him. Police found that he had a hatchet in his possession. After speaking with him, it was determined that there was a misunderstanding about the hammer and hatchet. It was also determined that there was no threat made with the hatchet and the man was only picking up his property.

* * *

An officer was patrolling the area at The Villages at Alton Park, 3701 Hughes Ave., when she observed a silver Mazda CX-7 with dark tinted windows parked there. The vehicle had not been seen in that area prior, and due to the high number of stolen vehicles, the officer ran the tag. It was found that the tag displayed was currently unregistered. As the officer ran the VIN, it was found to be registered in Alabama, which expired in July. The tag displayed on the vehicle was confiscated to be turned in to CPD Property and a card with the report number was left on the vehicle for the potential owner.

* * *

Police trespassed an unruly customer from the Shoe Carnival at 2288 Gunbarrel Road at the request of management.

* * *

The manager of the Mapco, 4600 Hwy. 58, told police a black female entered the store and tried to con them into refunding what she paid for gas. When they refused, she became irate and stole four lighters and a stuffed monkey. Police were told that the camera system was not accessible at this time. The manager attempted to take photos of the woman, however she blocked her face and there was not enough to identify her from the photos taken.

