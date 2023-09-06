Video Played In Court Of Fatal Shooting Outside Amazon; Dispute Was Over A Female

Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, September 6, 2023
D'Ante Jones
A video was played during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning showing a fatal shooting outside the Chattanooga Amazon.

The video shows 20-year-old D'Ante Jones, dressed all in black, waiting outside an employee entrance. When 19-year-old Javontae Moon comes outside at the 4:30 a.m. shift change, Jones walked over to him and shot him once in the face, leaving him slumped in a pool of blood.

General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes bound a first-degree murder charge against Jones to the Grand Jury.

Detective Jason Gunn testified that Jones gave a statement saying the two had argued in the parking lot at 2 a.m. that morning (Aug. 9). Jones said he took a Lyft home at 2:15 a.m. to retrieve a gun, while Moon went back to work to finish his shift.

Jones said there was a girl he liked at the plant, and he did not like the fact that Moon had been saying hi to her for the past couple of weeks.

Jones returned at 3 a.m. armed with a 45 caliber Springfield handgun and waited just outside the door for an hour and a half. After the shooting, a 45 shell casing was found by the body.

The victim was later declared brain dead.

Police were able to identify the shooter from other Amazon personnel and by a call from the Lyft driver, who said he believed he had given a ride to the shooter. Jones was arrested while leaving his home.

At the suggestion of the detective, he agreed to write a letter to the Moon family. That would be entered as state proof, it was stated.

Javontae Moon
Javontae Moon
